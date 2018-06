The Emergency & The Sikhs

On 25 June 1975, Prime Minister (PM) Indira Gandhi imposed ‘Internal Emergency’ on India. Civil liberties were suspended, prominent opposition leaders were arrested, press was censored, and several human rights violations were reported including a forced mass-sterilization campaign.



President’s Rule

The Economist observed: “Under Article 356 of Part 18 of the Indian constitution … provided Indira Gandhi with her excuse for imposing the Emergency of 1975 which briefly turned India into a dictatorship.”



In India, “President's Rule” refers to the State that comes under the direct control of the central government or “under President's Rule.” Subsequently, executive authority is exercised through the centrally appointed Governor, who has the authority to appoint retired civil servants or other administrators to assist him.



Since India became a nation in 1947, the President’s Rule has been declared more than 100 times; it was used excessively by Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.



In 1971, Raj Narain lost the parliamentary election against Indira Gandhi. Narain took Gandhi to the Allahabad High Court over election fraud and use of state machinery for election purposes.



On 12 June 1975, Gandhi was found guilty. Her election was declared null and void and the Court unseated her from Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament). She was banned from contesting any election for six years. However, more serious charges such as bribing voters and election malpractices were dropped. Strikes in trade, student and government unions swept India. Gandhi challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.



On 24 June 1975, Supreme Court upheld the High Court judgement and stopped all Member of Parliament privileges for Gandhi, debarred her from voting, but allowed her to continue as PM. The Opposition organized a rally in Delhi under the leadership of Jaya Prakash Narain who openly asked the police to defy government orders.



Siddhartha Shankar Ray, then Chief Minister of West Bengal (1972-77), drafted a letter for the President to proclaim Emergency because “there is an imminent danger to the security of India being threatened by internal disturbances.” Ray masterminded procedural matters to suspend democratic freedom within constitutional means. The same day, Gandhi asked ceremonial Indian President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to issue a proclamation of a state of Emergency.



On 25 June 1975, the Emergency was declared and Indira Gandhi assumed an "extra-constitutional authority.” Within three hours, electricity to all major newspapers was cut and political opposition was arrested. The next morning the Union Cabinet ratified it without discussion. Gandhi and Ahmed continued approving the Emergency every six-month period for 21 months till 21 March 1977.