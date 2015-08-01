Khalistan leader perfect reply to indians

SecularNationalist
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 21, 2015
- 4,207
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
It can't get any better than this
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Khalistan is our Destination, American Sikh Leaders (Video, Language ; Punjabi)
|Central & South Asia
|24
|Sikh leaders gathered at EU Parliament to discuss establishment of independent Sikh state Khalistan.
|World Affairs
|4
|If Pakistan helps, we can make Khalistan: Prominent Sikh leader Dr Amarjeet Singh
|World Affairs
|68
|Former Khalistan leader stabbed to death in US
|World Affairs
|40
|Khalistan Liberation Force issues death threat to Shiv Sena leaders
|Central & South Asia
|49
|Moga khalistan protest
|Central & South Asia
|6
|Khalistan Zindabad slogans and rallies in Indian punjab
|Central & South Asia
|97
|Khalistan flag raised at session court Moga Punjab India
|Central & South Asia
|58
|K
|Khalistan Azadi time is here
|Central & South Asia
|30
|$125000 reward for any Sikh who raise khalistan flag on red fort Delhi
|Central & South Asia
|32