Quaid e Azam proven right yet again.



Baba e Qom warned Sikhs about incorrigble hindus but Tara Singh took words of Nehru for truth and thought Glow of Freedom would be theirs too... Wrong!



No Sikh leader signed on the Gangu Consituition and left in protest. Then faced 1984.



We, Paks, don't mind a buffer state but we are not going to be taken for a ride again!!!

