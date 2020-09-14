What's new

Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

1625959699739.png


NNI 11 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for travel to South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East on July 9, the State Department said Saturday. In his travel, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to engage in determined diplomacy and the pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.

As part of the United States' ongoing support of the peace process, he will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance a consensus on a political settlement.

Political accommodation on the part of all sides remains urgent. The sooner the sides can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development. In Tashkent, Ambassador Khalilzad will participate in an international conference hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan on regional connectivity.

www.brecorder.com

Buhahahahahahaha...

Bus hogaya?

Agey line pay?

Just wait a while... Biden sahab ke ab (much awaited) call bhe ageyge.

Its taken a while, but I think the message of "No more" is finally sinking in.
 
Looks like Khalilzad be in a continual loop through the region trying to get a political settlement. My sense is that Obama era hardliners recommended to Biden to withdraw without any deal with the Taliban...miscalculating that the Kabul security forces could hold the line. Kabul regime was more incompetent than they expected......so Biden is sending Khalilzad to deal again.
 
Trailer23 said:
Buhahahahahahaha...

Bus hogaya?

Agey line pay?

Just wait a while... Biden sahab ke ab (much awaited) call bhe ageyge.

Its taken a while, but I think the message of "No more" is finally sinking in.
CrazyZ said:
Looks like Khalilzad be in a continual loop through the region trying to get a political settlement. My sense is that Obama era hardliners recommended to Biden to withdraw without any deal with the Taliban...miscalculating that the Kabul security forces could hold the line. Kabul regime was more incompetent than they expected......so Biden is sending Khalilzad to deal again.
Someone should just clock that trans-Atlantic mujra for once and get him out of the picture.
 
