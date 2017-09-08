What's new

Khalil Ur Rehman is milking the Motorway Rape Incident

This man has no limits or boundaries as to what he does. It is completely understandable that some people may have contradicting views about feminism or social issues in general, but at this point, it is convincing that he is purely cashing out on that "Mere Paas Tum Ho" fame.

Whenever he feels like his ego needs validation, he creates new controversy by hurling abuses and calling people names.

Recently, he went to a protest regarding the motorway rape incident but just some hours after that he comes out and says that these women are out there because they want to have extra-marital affairs.

Read: https://www.pakistanourstories.com/khalil-ur-rehman-qamar-motorway-incident/
 
