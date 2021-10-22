Khalid Zaka: The conflict within capitalism and the choices for Pakistan

Krptonite said: Data shows, the US is the largest trading partner for Pakistan, double that of China.



Wouldn't access to western markets be a significant bargaining power over Pakistan? Click to expand...

The only genuine leverage that the US and its Western counterparts hold over Pakistan is economic sanctions. Considering that Pakistan relies on trade with US\Western nations.1. The US and European nations are using and will continue to use trade as a manipulative tool to extract malevolent interests. FATF is a good example.2. Pakistan can become largely economically independent and immune to US/Western economic embargoes if regional trade becomes the substitute.Instead of arguing that Pakistan should continue to rely on trade with US/West the conversation needs to change to an alternative trade corridor. Pakistan resides in a region where trade potential exists exponentially. Now it is a matter of materialising the potential.