Khaleda being taken to hospital for CT scan as part of Covid-19 treatment

Looks like some people's wishes may be coming true - "Golapi ekhone bed-e".Or is it another "sympathy ploy" by BNP, a la Mamata "leg-in-a-cast" situation?--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------08:53 PM, April 15, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 09:36 PM, April 15, 2021File photo of Khaleda ZiaStar Digital ReportShe was being taken to Evercare Hospital, FM Siddiqi, head of her personal medical team told reporters after visiting the BNP chief at her Gulshan residence today.Based on the report, doctors attending the former prime minister will decide whether Khaleda will be admitted to hospital, he said."She is entering the second week today after being tested for Covid-19," he said.Khaleda Zia's sample was collected on April 9 and the report came back positive for Covid-19 the following day."As I said before, there is a difference between the first and second weeks after being infected with Covid-19. The complications usually come in the second week. That's why we want to be a little more careful," he said.About Khaleda's physical condition, FM Siddiqi said, "She is fine. Only the CT scan has not been done. We decided to get the CT scan done in very short time. Besides, she is quite well in all other aspects like biochemical parameters, physical status, oxygen saturation, appetite, pulse and blood circulation.""You can never predict the condition a patient infected with Covid-19 in advance. It is a very rapidly changing disease. However, we will do a CT scan very soon."Asked whether Khaleda will be admitted to hospital, he said: "After going through the CT scan report, if we think that it would be better for her to be treated at home, we will keep her at home. And if we think she needs to remain in observation in hospital for one or two days, we will admit her to the hospital. Our decision will depend on the CT scan report."Dr Siddiqi also said the new symptom Khaleda Zia is exhibiting is a mild fever.Explaining Khaleda's present condition, he said, as her chest is clear, they think her condition is stable and she is fine.Dr Siddiqi also said her blood sugar is now under control."We are monitoring blood sugar three times a day. Accordingly, we are controlling her blood sugar with tablets and insulin. She is undergoing physiotherapy for arthritis and all the necessary treatments.""Her mental condition is fine as she remains pretty stable mentally. She is quite okay."Dr Siddiqi said they are also keeping in touch with Khaleda Zia's daughter-in-law Dr Zobaida Rahman, who has been staying in London since 2008 with her husband Tarique Rahman, and specialist doctors in the United States and the United Kingdom.Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10.