What's new

Khakhan Abbasi since you said juta word im coming to shoot my 11.5 inch joota on your face

omegalamba7XL9

omegalamba7XL9

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2014
838
2
1,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Khkhan abbasi you are such a disgrace
If you loved prophet Mohammed (p.b.u.h.and his all) then you will take your Joonas and smack your head with your juta.
You are that cockroach who thinks he owns the little spot until you are crushed.
Khakhan Abbasi give juta to your mother for pushing you out of that filth and v
Blame your dad and trust me we have records of who your original dad is haramzaday
omegalamba7XL9 said:
Khkhan abbasi you are such a disgrace
If you loved prophet Mohammed (p.b.u.h.and his all) then you will take your Jootas and smack your head with your juta.
You are that cockroach who thinks he owns the little spot until you are crushed.
Khakhan Abbasi give juta to your mother for pushing you out of that filth and v
Blame your dad and trust me we have records of who your original dad is haramzaday
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom