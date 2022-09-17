What's new

Khafee Passed Away

inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
My elder brother and a dear friend known by his pseudo name Khafee Passed away in line of duty.

Please remember him in your prayers.
Note: I understand this is not the right place to post, admins can move the thread to appropriate group.
 
انا لله وانا اليه راجعون ۔
اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔ آمین

He was a good friend of mine, may Allah grant him a high place in heavens
 
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

A friend, a mentor, a person whom with I & many others had lot of arguments, talks، jokes, fights & what not.

May Almighty forgive his sins & reward the departed soul with HIS blessings n Jannah.

Ameen.
 

