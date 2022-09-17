inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
My elder brother and a dear friend known by his pseudo name Khafee Passed away in line of duty.
Please remember him in your prayers.
Note: I understand this is not the right place to post, admins can move the thread to appropriate group.
