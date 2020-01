Imran Khan creates fasad and hurts Pakistan in 2014 and several times after that and he becomes Prime Minister and a hero.



Nawaz Sharif, Zardari loots and send Pakistan to stone age, they gets mercy and enjoy London and power.



God forbid, some small time Maulvi stands up for issue of blasphemy which resonates with majority of Pakistanis and he gets worse sentence than a child rapist does.



I spit on this country's justice system.



Don't have any sympathy for Khadim Rizvi but I'll defend his right to protest.

