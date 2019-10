Khabib ‘the Eagle’ sees immense Arab talent

The lightweight champion from Russia is optimistic about future of MMA in the Middle East

“The sport is very famous in the region. Arabs love competing with each other and if you look at history, Arabs are warriors with very good spirits. They just need a little bit of time,” he said.

“Like Russia and Dagestan, it was different 10 years ago and now the sport has completely changed. I know it is difficult to make new stars, champions and athletes. I think in the next decade, a lot of Arabs are going to be top fighters.”

“I came to Abu Dhabi almost three weeks before the fight as I was worried about the jet lag and needed to get accustomed to the climate.

“It was an amazing experience for me as many people from my native Dagestan, the (former) USSR countries and my friends came to watch the match live.

Next month, Saudi Arabia’s amateur MMA outfit heads to Dagestan to train with Khabib’s team. “Over 15 people will come to my camp and train with my father and my team for a couple of weeks,” he said.