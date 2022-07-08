What's new

KF21 First Flight Preparation

Iron Shrappenel said:
The radar would be awfully small no ?
I was about to type that it would give F-35 a run for it's money in sales..
If you see it small, then it is small because Korean can make smaller AESA radar. Smaller is better if the capability is similar with bigger radar.

Many countries cannot get F 35, it makes the market for KF21 quite possible for those countries ( in assumption the program can be completed as plan without any significant hurdle)
 
Indos said:
If you see it small, then it is small because Korean can make smaller AESA radar. Smaller is better if the capability is similar with bigger radar.

Many countries cannot get F 35, it makes the market for KF21 quite possible for those countries ( in assumption the program can be completed as plan without any significant hurdle)
Nonsense. The nose size will limit the the number of T/R therefore affect the performance too. The more T/R the better for AESA.
 
Indos said:
If you see it small, then it is small because Korean can make smaller AESA radar. Smaller is better if the capability is similar with bigger radar.

Many countries cannot get F 35, it makes the market for KF21 quite possible for those countries ( in assumption the program can be completed as plan without any significant hurdle)
Is it fully 5th generation or 4.5th?
 
Indos said:
Preparation

IMO that unit is well ahead of being just a prototype. With the HMD/S in place, I think the KFX test units are already equipped with their avionics and, potentially, ready to take on their radars (if not already fitted). I don't think it'll be long before the KF-21 enters small-batch production and IOC status. I wonder if TAI is aiming to do something similar with the TFX where the prototypes are 95% of the way there configuration wise (i.e., HMD/S, avionics, radar, etc already in place before the maiden flight). @JamD @SQ8
 

