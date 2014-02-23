KF-X's New Customer May Be Egypt

KF-X’in Yeni Müşterisi Mısır Olabilir



Mayıs 31, 2021

According to the Egyptian Armed Forces statement, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, the country's Defense Minister, met with his counterpart from the Republic of Korea on military cooperation in Cairo.According to the reports, the ministers aim to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries at various levels; took decisions to carry out a study that would involve Korean defense companies in particular.In the Arab media, this meeting brought to the agenda that Egypt could purchase the KF-X (Korean Fighter-eXperimental) combat aircraft, of which Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is the main contractor.Korea has recently completed the prototype phase on the KF-X project. The prototype fighter aircraft KF-21, whose assembly was announced to be finished and introduced to the public, was named "Boramae". Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in said that mass production will begin after final tests and that Korea plans to produce 40 KF-21s by 2028 and 120 by 2032.