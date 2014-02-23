What's new

KF-X's New Customer May Be Egypt

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,498
22
15,772
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
KF-X’in Yeni Müşterisi Mısır Olabilir

Mayıs 31, 2021

1622547218144.png


According to the Egyptian Armed Forces statement, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, the country's Defense Minister, met with his counterpart from the Republic of Korea on military cooperation in Cairo.

According to the reports, the ministers aim to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries at various levels; took decisions to carry out a study that would involve Korean defense companies in particular.

1622547308212.png


In the Arab media, this meeting brought to the agenda that Egypt could purchase the KF-X (Korean Fighter-eXperimental) combat aircraft, of which Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is the main contractor.

Korea has recently completed the prototype phase on the KF-X project. The prototype fighter aircraft KF-21, whose assembly was announced to be finished and introduced to the public, was named "Boramae". Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in said that mass production will begin after final tests and that Korea plans to produce 40 KF-21s by 2028 and 120 by 2032.

1622547340924.png


www.c4defence.com

KF-X’in Yeni Müşterisi Mısır Olabilir

Mısır Silahlı Kuvvetlerinden yapılan açıklamaya göre, ülkenin Savunma Bakanı Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, Kore Cumhuriyeti’nden gelen meslektaşı Kang Un-ho
www.c4defence.com www.c4defence.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,498
22
15,772
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
The missiles are European so BVR capabilities will be secured inshaAllah. The problem whether Israel will have some say (through US of course) that could block the possible deal. Of course many interested customers will wait until 2026 as the program will reach its mass production phase at that time inshaAllah.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fatman17
F-161
Replies
0
Views
985
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom