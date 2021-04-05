KF-X Fighter Price Sets at 65 Million USD

KAI will hold a launching event of the 4.5-generation stealth fighter jet in the second week of this month, according to the CEO.
Starting 2028, KAI will begin the export of the KF-X aircraft based on its competitiveness in price.
“It takes about 100 billion won to 200 billion won to acquire one F-35 fighter jet. Lockheed Martin aims to bring down the price to $80 million per unit, but the maintenance costs are so high that even the US is considering to develop new 4.5 generation fighters or upgrade existing fighters,” said Ryu Kwang-su, head of aircraft program division.
“KAI aims to set the price of KF-X fighter at $65 million with minimized maintenance costs. Our analysis says that such price range will offer KF-X a competitive edge in the global export market.”
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
Starting 2028, KAI will begin the export of the KF-X aircraft based on its competitiveness in price.
“It takes about 100 billion won to 200 billion won to acquire one F-35 fighter jet. Lockheed Martin aims to bring down the price to $80 million per unit, but the maintenance costs are so high that even the US is considering to develop new 4.5 generation fighters or upgrade existing fighters,” said Ryu Kwang-su, head of aircraft program division.
“KAI aims to set the price of KF-X fighter at $65 million with minimized maintenance costs. Our analysis says that such price range will offer KF-X a competitive edge in the global export market.”
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
KAI sets sights on Asia No. 1 in ‘new space’ era
From flying cars to private satellites, the paradigm of global aerospace industry is shifting faster than ever. After SpaceX ushered in the dawn of the “new space” age, private players are now making an aggressive foray into the space industry, which had been dominated by governmental...
www01.koreaherald.com