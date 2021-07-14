KF-21 Boramae will evolve in to 6th gen

The KF-21 Boramae will evolve until possess characteristics of sixth generation fighters

Generations… “It’s evolution, baby!”

1st Generation:they are among the first fighters equipped with jet engines, such as the Messerschmitt Me 262, Gloter Meteor, F-86 Saber or the MiG-15.

2nd Generation:they are the first supersonic fighters, incorporating the first medium-effective short-range air-to-air missiles, such as the MiG-19 and the F-100 Super Sabre.

3rd Generation:they are characterized by the use of a high-performance multipurpose radar, and the ability to fire medium-range air-to-air missiles, such as the F-4 Phantom or the MiG-23.

4th Generation: they are airplanes that have much better radars, with a true ability to find and attack targets that fly close to the ground and because of the use of computers to control their flight (fly-by wire). Examples of them are the F-15, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000.

4+,4++ o 4.5 Generation: it is an intermediate generation of aircraft, which, based on 4th Gen fighters, incorporate software, electronics and a decrease in their radar signature, typical of later generation aircraft. Some examples are the Gripen E / F, Rafale, F-15EX, F-16 Block 70, Chengdu J-10C.

5th Generation: its main characteristics are the very low radar signature and the data fusion capacity. The clearest examples and their most representative exponents are the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightining II.

The 6th Gen and how far the KF-21 can go

Artificial intelligence

Laser weapons

Improvements in human-machine fusion

Flight capacity to mach 3 or more

Full integration within a combat network

Will the KF-21 Boramae ever match a 6th Gen fighter?

