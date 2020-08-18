Key witness in fake accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari dies Aslam Masood died due to cardiac arrest. Aisha Mahmood 18 Aug 2020 A key witness of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. Aslam Masood, the chief financial officer of the Omni Group, had become an approver in the money-laundering case filed against Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi where he passed away, local media reported. According to a report presented to the accountability court by the superintendent of Adiala Jail, Masood was admitted to the hospital on February 20, 2019. In 2018, Interpol arrested Masood as he was boarding a flight from London to Jeddah. He was a witness in the reference and had been nominated accused in two cases. However, he turned approver against Zardari and the Omni Group. https://www.brecorder.com/news/4001...e-accounts-case-against-asif-ali-zardari-dies ------------