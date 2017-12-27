What's new

Key TTP leader found murdered in Afghanistan

Mufti Khalid, a central leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has been reportedly found murdered in the Kunar province of Afghanistan.

Mufti Khalid, a TTP council member, was killed by unidentified person(s) while he was traveling, sources quoted the police as saying.

He belonged to Buner and was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah, the sources said.

He is believed to be the mastermind behind the suicide bombing of an election rally in 2008, sources said.

He was also wanted for facilitating and planning the attacks on Army Public School in Peshawar and the Bacha Khan University.

www.geo.tv

There is a trail of Dead bodies of TTP and BRA/BLA Scum Spread over Iran and Afghanistan in the last year. It seems Someone has started taking their job seriously.
 
With the US leaving, Pakistan now has more room to maneuver, in order to counter the NDS.

As a small reminder, the US literally stopped cooperating with the NDS after catching the NDS red handed transporting TTP terrorists to Kabul, as well as saving ISIS militants from militant turf wars that ISIS was losing. Yet we're supposed to believe that the Afghans are blameless victims.
 
