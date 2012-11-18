Key technology trends for military leaders

Japanese giant Gundam robot shows off its moves A giant robot based on a character from a classic anime series has undergone testing in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

(CNN)A giant robot based on a character from a classic

The massive humanoid resembles a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam," a popular TV series from the late 1970s, and can be seen walking, kneeling and gesticulating in a video of the test posted on Twitter on Monday.

The robot, which has been in the works since 2014, stands nearly 60 feet high and weighs 24 tons, with more than 200 pieces made from a mixture of steel and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, according to the company that created it.



It was due to feature at the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a new attraction that will allow fans to get up close and personal with the creation and learn about how it was created.

The attraction was due to open in October 2020 but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will now have to wait slightly longer.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19," the company that operates the site said in a statement.



"We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding."

The team expects to open the factory "within the year," and details will be announced on the company's website.



Anime came about in the early 1900s when Japanese artists like Oten Shimokawa began experimenting through trial and error to create short animated films.

But back then, animations were costly to produce and works from Japan were overshadowed by Disney's success.

During World War II, the genre expanded as Japan's military government ordered animators to create propaganda films to influence the masses.

I intend this thread to be a repository of trends that military leaders should keep in mind. I'll start off with a recent development:Games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare have been featuring giant sentinel robots for a while now. And now we see a step towards this direction. This technology trend highlights the need for top military planners and decision makers to stay connected with latest tech culture and trends. In today's world, tech culture and trends are informed by a lot of deep, real world insight. Conversely, in developed countries, popular culture becomes an instigator for research into technologies previously thought impossible. There is an interplay between the two which is hard to describe, but cannot be denied. If military planners intend to remain relevant in the modern world, they need to take the time out to immerse themselves into this.One trend which can help busy leaders in this regard is the availability of online movies showing start to finish game play of popular titles. This means you don't have to play them yourself, but can simply sit back and watch it being played by someone else. If any military leaders are interested, I will present one example relevant to this development: