Key meetings planned as army chief arrives in US

Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the United States for an almost weeklong visit, which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration, officials said on Friday.

“Yes, he is here,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, when journalists asked him for information about the army chief’s visit.

While the envoy refrained from sharing the chief’s itinerary, other sources said Gen Bajwa was expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns.

Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” a source said.

Gen Bajwa landed at LaGuardia in New York on Friday, flying from London on his official plane along with his senior aides. He was expected to arrive in Washington over the weekend and Monday and Tuesday have been set aside for official meetings. On Wednesday, he will meet members of various think-tanks and other scholars interested in Pakistan affairs.

While the army chief has kept in close contact with US officials over the past few years, his last official visit to the US came in 2019, when he accompanied then-prime minister Imran Khan on a three-day trip to Washington.

Key meetings planned as army chief arrives in US

Sources say Gen Bajwa expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA Director William J. Burns.
This shouldn't leave anything to the imagination.
 
on August 14, 1947 Pakistan became an independent sovereign nation by gaining independence from Britain. only to formally enter the slavery of United States.

Attempts are being made to shift to a new colonial master, israel. as global power now shifts to the zionist state.

All made possible by the security guards of Pakistan.
 
WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the United States for an almost weeklong visit, which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration, officials said on Friday.

“Yes, he is here,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, when journalists asked him for information about the army chief’s visit.

While the envoy refrained from sharing the chief’s itinerary, other sources said Gen Bajwa was expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns.

Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” a source said.

Gen Bajwa landed at LaGuardia in New York on Friday, flying from London on his official plane along with his senior aides. He was expected to arrive in Washington over the weekend and Monday and Tuesday have been set aside for official meetings. On Wednesday, he will meet members of various think-tanks and other scholars interested in Pakistan affairs.

While the army chief has kept in close contact with US officials over the past few years, his last official visit to the US came in 2019, when he accompanied then-prime minister Imran Khan on a three-day trip to Washington.

Key meetings planned as army chief arrives in US

Sources say Gen Bajwa expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA Director William J. Burns.
This shouldn't leave anything to the imagination.
He's in new York not Washington DC
 
1664693147455.png
 
People ought know how deeply involved this COAS is in political affairs.

Path-Finder said:
on August 14, 1947 Pakistan became an independent sovereign nation by gaining independence from Britain. only to formally enter the slavery of United States.

Attempts are being made to shift to a new colonial master, israel. as global power now shifts to the zionist state.

All made possible by the security guards of Pakistan.
It wouldn't be suprising if this actually happened sooner than later.
 
karachidude86

Great move under a favorable gov. by the Army Chief, try to milk as much as we can in defence capabilities while Chota Sharifs in power.
Niazi threw Pakistan under the bus for his throne, if it had continued no IMF no Pakistan.
 
SoulSpokesman said:
@Dalit bhai,

Is he meeting Dolund Lu as well?

Regards
Why not? Isn't Donald Lu the mastermind?

karachidude86 said:
Great move under a favorable gov. by the Army Chief, try to milk as much as we can in defence capabilities while Chota Sharifs in power.
Niazi threw Pakistan under the bus for his throne, if it had continued no IMF no Pakistan.
LOL apart from F-16 maintenance and spare package the Yanks aren't giving anything. You know this too. These cunning Yanks calculate everything to the cent.

Now watch how the Yanks squeeze every cent out of a Bajwa's fat carcass.
 
jamesisi

Why all of the sudden Pak Army is so important????????????????🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨Maybe he has decided to cede

🔥Nuclear weapons
🔥Provide Bases
🔥Facilitate Attacks against Iran /Afghanistan
🔥Accept Israel
🔥Accept Kashmir’s status quo with India
🔥He is the biggest CIA agent in Pak
🔥To bring down Imran Khan government
He ‘s been getting praises from Gulf countries too..Saudis /UAE have awarded him. What for ??
Has anyone noticed his belly is growing bigger and bigger like a p ..
 
SD 10 said:
ghulam institution that has made entire nation their and their daddy`s ghulam!!! ghulam ibn ghulam!
best part is for faujis we are dalits and they roam around like gods,full of arrogance but apnay baap amrikay keh aggay woh khud dalit hai haram zadday!;
 
truthseeker2010

Dalit said:
WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the United States for an almost weeklong visit, which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration, officials said on Friday.

“Yes, he is here,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, when journalists asked him for information about the army chief’s visit.

While the envoy refrained from sharing the chief’s itinerary, other sources said Gen Bajwa was expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns.

Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” a source said.

Gen Bajwa landed at LaGuardia in New York on Friday, flying from London on his official plane along with his senior aides. He was expected to arrive in Washington over the weekend and Monday and Tuesday have been set aside for official meetings. On Wednesday, he will meet members of various think-tanks and other scholars interested in Pakistan affairs.

While the army chief has kept in close contact with US officials over the past few years, his last official visit to the US came in 2019, when he accompanied then-prime minister Imran Khan on a three-day trip to Washington.

www.dawn.com

Key meetings planned as army chief arrives in US

Sources say Gen Bajwa expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA Director William J. Burns.
www.dawn.com

This shouldn't leave anything to the imagination.
That my friend is where your army chief and next PM will be selected.

@Signalian care to shed a light on why a week long visit?
 
Slave is going to meet his master, master will tell him to do more, slave will sacrifice more Pakistanis to please master. I think our country will never be free as long as we have the likes of mir Bajwa.
 

