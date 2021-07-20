'Key conspirator' Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement. Click to expand...

“On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused,” he said. Click to expand...

“We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier,” the official said. Click to expand...

Shilpa Shetty's husband.Mon, 19 July, 2021, 8:48 pm·2-min readFile Photo: Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. An FIR was lodged against the businessman after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.According to the police, Kundra was held in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.Kundra (45) appears to be the 'key conspirator' of the case, the official said.0:456:54Mumbai: Crime Branch arrests businessman Raj Kundra for allegedly making ****Scroll back up to restore default view.The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai.Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.The Police have informed that its Property Cell of Crime Branch has so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra in a case relating to the production of **** films. He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.