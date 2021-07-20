What's new

'Key conspirator' Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

Shilpa Shetty's husband.

'Key conspirator' Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case


Malini T
Mon, 19 July, 2021, 8:48 pm·2-min read


Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra

File Photo: Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. An FIR was lodged against the businessman after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.
According to the police, Kundra was held in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
Kundra (45) appears to be the 'key conspirator' of the case, the official said.







The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.
“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.
The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai.
“On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused,” he said.
“We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier,” the official said.
Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.
The Police have informed that its Property Cell of Crime Branch has so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra in a case relating to the production of **** films. He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.
 
couldn't find anything better to post ? :sarcastic:
 
Why do you Indians so desperately want to brush this news under the carpet? What's the matter man? Do news like this evoke poignant memories?

Rapes also happen in Pakistan and news are posted here but we never try to hide or suppress those threads.

Look at this thread it went in about 50 pages

Woman raped on Lahore Ring Road, infront of her two children.

I have a hunch that the tip of her location was provided by the operator who she called. I have read the detail of the incident which is too heart breaking, but according to that, after she called, police didn't arrive for 1 and a half hours, while the armed goons approached her straight with a...
defence.pk
 
Raj Kundra is another Sanghi arrested.


Raj Kundra: The amount Salman Khan earns from one film, I make in a month
It isn't time constraints or lack of acting skills that deters Raj Kundra from getting into Bollywood as an actor. Instead, he feels he is unaffordable and beyond anyone's reach. He says what he makes in a month is way higher than even Salman Khan's earnings from films.

"That's true. And I don't see any fun in being like him," says Raj. Before you attribute this statement to his arrogance, Raj is quick to justify it using simple business dynamics. "I can bet Salman doesn't earn that much…well, at least nowhere near me," he adds. After this sudden dig at Salman, Raj maintains that becoming an actor is not viable for him, adding, "I am in for making films only because my wife has been part of this industry." Raj is all set to produce a rib-tickler, casting for which is going to be finalized in a month.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...lm-i-make-in-a-month/articleshow/38869687.cms
Click to expand...
 
