  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Kerla Flood : Christian Rice bag harassing dalit in relief camps

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by punit, Aug 22, 2018 at 7:12 PM.

    punit

    punit SENIOR MEMBER

    As many as 56 members of 23 Dalit families under the aegis of the All Kerala Pulayar Mahasabha lodged a complaint with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the district collector saying that members of the Christian community had humiliated them at the relief camp functioning at Anjilimoodu L.P. School.


    Tinu Vijayan, a member of Dalit community residing in the relief camp told TOI that as many as 27 families belonging to Christian community moved to another camp from their camp on Saturday as they did not like to share space and food prepared by the Dalit community member

    https://m.timesofindia.com/city/koz...llector-orders-probe/articleshow/65094327.cms
     
    LASER

    LASER FULL MEMBER

    kmc_chacko

    kmc_chacko FULL MEMBER

    Its true.
     
