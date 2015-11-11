What's new

Kerala woman kills her 6 year old son to please Allah

A woman in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Sunday confessed to the police that she murdered her six-year-old son as a “sacrifice to Allah”, The News Minute reported. Officials said the accused identified as Shahida has been arrested, according to NDTV.

The emergency control room in Palakkad received a call from Shahida between 3 am and 4 am on Sunday, narrating the incident. When police officials reached her house, she was waiting for them at the gate. Officials said they found her son in the bathroom with his throat slit. Her husband Sulaiman and two other children were sleeping in the adjacent room and discovered the murder only after the police reached the house, reports said.
According to the first information report filed at the Palakkad South station, Shahida informed the police that she murdered her child as a “sacrifice to Allah” in order to please him. She has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation in the case is underway.

“What is mentioned in the FIR is what the mother told the police control room,” Palakkad Superintendent of Police Viswanadh R told The News Minute. “Only after a thorough investigation can we conclude whether that was indeed the reason or whether there are other reasons.”
Shahida, who is pregnant with her fourth child, was a teacher at a nearby madrasa. Police officials at the crime scene told The News Minute that she suffered an injury on her hand. They said the inquiry in the matter would proceed without any preconceived notions.

Last month, a couple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district murdered their daughters, believing that both of them can be revived in a few hours due to spiritual powers. The women’s parents, Valleru Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja, are both highly-educated.
She was definitely inspired by a famous story mentioned in a few religions.
Such practices were common all over the world 3000 years ago.
 
Clearly she is inspired by the story of Abraham and Ishmael.
Such practices were common all over the world 3000 years ago.
Indians doing what Indians do and other Indians promoting their own sh1t
 
Indian parents are sick, few days back highly educated Hindu doctors murder their own two daughters......

India as whole nation becoming mentally unstable people and they are claiming to be Supa pawa....

Shame....
 
This is the Hindu Jahilat and beghairati that Islam is supposed to destroy

It's why it's VITAL muslims learn our faith and take out the remaining Hindu superstitions and Jahilat and black magic nonsense

It is a obscenity
 
Even in Pakistan some of our most stupid, superstitious and jahil actions come from local traditions and the remnant Jahilat of Hinduism still cursing us
 
I have not mentioned any religion..I have only mentioned her source of inspiration..I can edit it though..a few days back all you people were jumping up and down and bashing hinduism when such similar incident was carried out by hindu parents(to be honest it was the elder daughter who has encouraged her parents to do that as she believed she could come back)...where were you or the moderators then? All religions are bakwaas and all of them promote such nonsense.
 
The time she killed her 6 year old, she was already out of Islam. Now she can term it Islamic, Hindu, Jewish, or whatever.
 
This Keralite woman may have taken the Abrahamic sacrifice mythology to heart but what about the Hindu couple from Andhra just some days ago who killed their two daughters in an act of religious ritual where they thought that they would be born in some evolved Hindu era ( Satya Yuga ) ? That entire family was "highly educated".

It is clear that India's education system has failed, not delivering enlightenment but just making people technically able to perform a job that too without much innovation.
 
Prophets' special commands do not apply to others as they have direct revelation and people don't. What she did seems to be a mixture of local superstitions, and then justifying it later.
Jihalat just means ignorance. It is not related to education/literacy or ilm . Not an offensive word academically like 'sala' which is a relation by definitions but a swear in slang.
 
Indian Muslims are heavily influenced by Hinduism. This is prime example of it

All the social ills that we see in Indian Muslims in general and sub continent Muslims in general are result of hindu influence

Idol worshiping, grave worshiping, castes, dowry, moral decay of all types and now this human sacrifice. All are result of influence of Hinduism

May Allah save us Muslims of subcontinent from hindu paganism and its infinite ills and help us to follow Quran and Sunnah of Holy Prophet (Saw)
 
So hinduism is jaahilat ? You should learn to respect others when you want respect for yourself.
 
