Kerala Temple All Set To Defy The Ban On Chooral Muriyal – A Ritual Of Symbolic Human Sacrifice

On March 11, 2019, the Chettikulangara Temple, Mavelikkara will defy the ban and perform Chooral Muriyal – a ritual of symbolic human sacrifice.







Despite the High Court having banned the ritual in February last year, temple authorities and devotees seem to be unfazed and all set to repeat history.