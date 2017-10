It's not about some Hindu girl and Muslim boy being in love and getting married. It's about luring the girl with intention to change her religion in future and in many a times use her for terror activities. Many a time Muslim men use tricks such as hiding their Muslim identity or stating things like how much they love Hinduism and they don't want them to convert after marriage just to trap the girl. There was a rate card unearthed about the payments that will be made if you can convert a Hindu girl. I know you won't find it wrong because of where you are coming from and what you people stand for, don't you guys kidnap Hindu girls and marry them by force to convert them in Pakistan?

Click to expand...