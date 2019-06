A 61-year-old Madrasa teacher was arrested for sexually abusing several children over several years in Aluva, Kerala. He also convinced the mosque authorities to set aside a private room for him.

The accused earned the confidence of local residents by holding long prayers and speeches in order to avoid suspicions of students' parents. He also convinced the mosque authorities to set aside a private room for him, where he would go on to abuse most of his victims.

In an appalling case reported from Kottayam, Kerala, a Madrasa teacher was arrested for sexually abusing as many as 19 children over the last two years. The 63-year-old accused was identified as Yusuf, a teacher hailing from Aluva district. Sources mentioned that he was employed as a teacher, at a local mosque in Kottayam district. From the last two years, Yusuf was teaching at the mosque in Thalayolaparambu where he sexually abused minor students. Shaista Ambar, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, told, in such cases of rape, the Islamic rules say that the accused should be publically executed. And if teachers commit such crimes, there should be stringent punishment for him. However, the police officials have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.