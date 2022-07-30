What's new

Kerala: Pastor and three others arrested for trafficking 12 minor girls under the guise of running an orphanage

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,362
-7
15,347
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India rape capital of the world, perversion at its worst:-

www.opindia.com

Trafficking racket busted in Kerala, police arrest pastor, recue 12 minors

The Kerala police busted a human trafficking racket and arrested a Kochi-based pastor for trafficking minor girls | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com

Kerala: Pastor and three others arrested for trafficking 12 minor girls under the guise of running an orphanage​


According to reports, Jacob Varghese, the arrested pastor of the Pentecostal Church was running the illegal trade under the guise of running an orphanage named Karuna Charitable Trust, in Kochi’s Perumbavur area.


29 July, 2022
OpIndia Staff
0_Black-silhouette-of-teenage-girl.jpg
Child Trafficking/ Representative Image
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...-kerala-police-arrest-pastor-recue-12-minors/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...rrest-pastor-recue-12-minors/&via=OpIndia_com
https://telegram.me/share/url?url=h...girls+under+the+guise+of+running+an+orphanage

https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...-kerala-police-arrest-pastor-recue-12-minors/
94

The Kerala police busted a human trafficking racket and arrested a Kochi-based pastor, along with three others for trafficking minor girls from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, Jacob Varghese, the arrested pastor of the Pentecostal Church was running the illegal trade under the guise of running an orphanage named Karuna Charitable Trust, in Kochi’s Perumbavur area.
The pastor and the other accused, who were working as agents, have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under section 370 (1) (2) (3) (4) (human trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Childline officials said that a separate complaint will be filed against the orphanage under the Juvenile Justice Act.
As per reports, the incident came to the fore after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued 12 minor girls, from Okha-Ernakulam Express when the train reached Kozhikode railway station on the night of July 27 (Wednesday). RPF Inspector Upendra Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the railway protection force (RPF) officials took 12 girls into custody after inquiring about the route of their journey in Okha Express at Calicut Railway Station. The Inspector added that the rescued girls were handed over to the railway police who in turn handed them over to the Child Welfare Committee.
According to reports, six adults were travelling with the victims. Of these, four are said to be the parents of two girls. Out of the six people, three have been arrested, including an agent identified as Lokesh Kumar and Shyam Lal. The adults accompanying the girls had reportedly revealed to the police that the girls were being taken to the NGO Karuna Charitable Trust-run hostel for education. Subsequently, the charitable trust director, Jacob Varghese, was held.

A Hindustan Times report has quoted the district child welfare committee chairman P Abdul Nasar as saying, “Among the rescued children, 11 belong to Banswara region in Rajasthan and one girl is from Madhya Pradesh. All the children are in the 9-12 age group and most of them have no identification cards. They were tired and scared.”
Nasar reportedly added that the rescued girls will be given counselling and their medical examination will also be held. “Police have contacted the parents of some of the girls. The parents reportedly told the police that the girls were being sent to Kochi for education and after fulfilling all the formalities, they will be sent back to their parents,” Nasar said.
Of late, Kerela has become quite infamous for human trafficking. In June this year, reports emerged revealing the bitter tales of two Keralite Hindi-speaking women who were lured into trafficking in Kuwait by two men named Ajumon and Majeed. The case has been registered by the Ernakulam Town South police who have booked the accused under sections 34, 406, 420, and 506 of The Indian Penal Code.
In 2019, the crime branch of Kerala police filed a charge sheet at the POCSO Special Court in Thiruvananthpuram against the model-cum-activist Reshmi R Nair and her husband Rahul Pashupalann in connection with an online sex trafficking case.

Similarly, in 2018, after over 50 children go missing in a private charity, Janaseva Sishu Bhavan, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had begun an inquiry and put the secretary of the trust Jose Maveli on notice and asked him to produce the missing children. The District Collector took over the institution citing a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Following a series of complaints on violations, including illegal detention of children from other states, lack of proper documentation and missing children, the state government took over the trust for three months. A team of officials from Tamil Nadu found trafficked kids from the orphanages run by Maveli.
As per 2018 reports, 2,266 complaints of child rights violations had remained unresolved in Kerala from 2013-2018.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
4,336
-1
6,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
May Allah burn those who harm innocent children under the guise of any religion, these people will be burn in hell for a long long time and their misery will be reward for those who suffer under those evil animal cunts.
 
satyamev

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
554
-30
589
Country
India
Location
India
nothing will happen to the pastor as he is from a minority.
Google the rape accused kerela bishop who was fully supported by the local church management and the international church.
His accuser was a nun.
In India to convict a non hindu is complicated as intetest groups start using the minority card to save him.
Case in point the nirbhaya rape case ,where the most violent guy a muslim , who used the iron bar , was left off after a few months in juvenile because he was just under 18. If he was a hindu, he would have been tried as a adult and would have met his maker like the rest have.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,362
-7
15,347
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
satyamev said:
nothing will happen to the pastor as he is from a minority.
Google the rape accused kerela bishop who was fully supported by the local church management and the international church.
His accuser was a nun.
In India to convict a non hindu is complicated as intetest groups start using the minority card to save him.
Case in point the nirbhaya rape case ,where the most violent guy a muslim , who used the iron bar , was left off after a few months in juvenile because he was just under 18. If he was a hindu, he would have been tried as a adult and would have met his maker like the rest have.
Click to expand...

Se3ems like India hasn't changed at all from this incident:-

en.wikipedia.org

2012 Delhi gang rape and murder - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

2012 Delhi gang rape and murder​

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia



Jump to navigationJump to search
2012 Delhi gang rape and murder
Silent Protest at India Gate.jpg
Protesters at India Gate in Delhi
Date16 December 2012
Time9:54 pm IST (UTC+05:30)
LocationDelhi, India
Outcome
  • Ram Singh died during the trial period
  • Four adult convicts sentenced to death; all were executed on 20 March 2020 at 5:30 AM IST at the Tihar Prison Complex, New Delhi.
  • Juvenile convict Mohammed Afroz released on 20 December 2015
  • The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2015 was passed by the Rajya Sabha
DeathsJyoti Singh
Non-fatal injuriesAwindra Pratap Pandey
Convicted
  • Mukesh Singh
  • Vinay Sharma
  • Pawan Gupta
  • Akshay Thakur
  • Ram Singh
  • Mohammed Afroz
VerdictGuilty
ConvictionsRape, murder, kidnapping, robbery, assault[1]
Sentence
  • Death sentence to four convicts
  • Juvenile convict served the maximum imprisonment of three years under Juvenile Justice laws applicable when the crime was committed[2]
  • Four convicts executed on 20 March 2020
The 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case involved a rape and fatal assault that occurred on 16 December 2012 in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South West Delhi. The incident took place when Jyoti Singh, a 22-year-old physiotherapy intern, was beaten, gang-raped, and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her male friend. There were six others in the bus, including the driver, all of whom raped the woman and beat her friend. Eleven days after the assault, she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment but died two days later.[3][4] The incident generated widespread national and international coverage and was widely condemned, both in India and abroad. Subsequently, public protests against the state and central governments for failing to provide adequate security for women took place in New Delhi, where thousands of protesters clashed with security forces. Similar protests took place in major cities throughout the country. Since Indian law does not allow the press to publish a rape victim's name, the victim was widely known as Nirbhaya, meaning "fearless", and her struggle and death became a symbol of women's resistance to rape around the world.[5][6]
All the accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody from possible suicide on 11 March 2013.[7] According to some published reports, the police say Ram Singh hanged himself, but the defense lawyers and his family allege he was murdered.[8] The rest of the accused went on trial in a fast-track court; the prosecution finished presenting its evidence on 8 July 2013.[9] On 10 September 2013, the four adult defendants – Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh (Ram Singh's brother) – were found guilty of rape and murder and three days later were sentenced to death.[10][11][12] In the death reference case and hearing appeals on 13 March 2014, Delhi High Court upheld the guilty verdict and the death sentences.[13] On 18 December 2019, the Supreme Court of India rejected the final appeals of the condemned perpetrators of the attack.[14] The four adult convicts were executed by hanging on 20 March 2020.[15][6] The juvenile Mohammed Afroz was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility, as per the Juvenile Justice Act.[16]
As a result of the protests, in December 2012, a judicial committee was set up to study and take public suggestions for the best ways to amend laws to provide quicker investigation and prosecution of sex offenders. After considering about 80,000 suggestions, the committee submitted a report which indicated that failures on the part of the government and police were the root cause behind crimes against women. In 2013, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013 was promulgated by President Pranab Mukherjee, several new laws were passed, and six new fast-track courts were created to hear rape cases. Critics argue that the legal system remains slow to hear and prosecute rape cases, but most agree that the case has resulted in a tremendous increase in the public discussion of crimes against women and statistics show that there has been an increase in the number of women willing to file a crime report. However, in December 2014, two years after the attack, the victim's father called the promises of reform unmet and said that he felt regret in that he had not been able to bring justice for his daughter and other women like her.[17]
A BBC documentary titled India's Daughter based on the attack was broadcast in the UK on 4 March 2015.[18] Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta's 2016 film Anatomy of Violence was also based on the incident, exploring the social conditions and values in Indian society that made it possible.[19] The Netflix original 2019 TV series Delhi Crime is based on the Delhi Police's search for the culprits of this case.[20]
 
V

Vowek

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 21, 2022
32
0
39
Country
India
Location
India
satyamev said:
nothing will happen to the pastor as he is from a minority.
Google the rape accused kerela bishop who was fully supported by the local church management and the international church.
His accuser was a nun.
In India to convict a non hindu is complicated as intetest groups start using the minority card to save him.
Case in point the nirbhaya rape case ,where the most violent guy a muslim , who used the iron bar , was left off after a few months in juvenile because he was just under 18. If he was a hindu, he would have been tried as a adult and would have met his maker like the rest have.
Click to expand...

"minority" criminals has it really good in secular India. They know they will be rarely prosecuted without "secular public outrage".

Case in Point.

Christian Missionary NGOs In TN Abduct, Tonsure And Torture Hundreds Of Poor Labourers Allegedly To Harvest Organs


F1tZQiW2


Around 200 innocent people who were illegally abducted and held captive by different NGOs run by Christian missionaries were rescued following the intervention of a social activist named Kishore and local BJP cadres from Coimbatore.

The NGOs had rented a building belonging to one ‘Blesss India Children Home’ located at Attukal near Thondamuthur to house the illegally abducted homeless destitutes. This institution is said to have been closed in 2015 over violations of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Many of those illegally detained were found to be old men and women who had families. Some of them worked as daily wage labourers and were forcibly abducted during their work. In videos that are doing the rounds on social media, they can be seen lamenting how they were forcible taken, tonsured and tortured by the members of the NGOs. Those who refused to get tonsured were reportedly beaten with PVC pipes by the NGO members. Of the 130 people, heads of 110 people were found tonsured according to the Times of India report.

One of the victims named Nataraj was quoted saying in a Times of India report that he was forcible taken into a vehicle by four men when he was returning from Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Another person who was waiting to get free lunch provided by some NGOs were forcibly taken into a vehicle, tonsured, and kept captive at the shelter.

A man who had gone to pay school fees for his son and was abducted when he was waiting for a bus to go to Pollachi.

In another instance, an old lady who was sitting in a temple near her home in Kalveerampalayam, Marudamalai was abducted. The old lady’s relatives searched and caught the vehicle and in the intervening 2 hours, the NGO members had shaved her head, gave her only a nightie and burnt the clothes she was wearing.

இரவு வேலையை முடித்துவிட்டு காலையில், 1ம் வகுப்பு படிக்கும் தன்னுடைய குழந்தைக்கு பள்ளி கட்டணம் செலுத்த பொள்ளாச்சி பேருந்திற்காக சாலையில் நடந்து சென்றவரை அடித்து இழுத்து வந்து அடைத்து வைத்து விட்டனர். கையில் இருந்த 1530ரூபாயையும் பிடுங்கி கொண்டனர் pic.twitter.com/lskclruRmL
— Selva Kumar (@Selvakumar_IN) July 28, 2022
Click to expand...


A construction worker who was sleeping on the roadside in Edappadi near Salem was abducted by the NGOs stating that they orders from District Collector.

ஜார்க்கன்டில் இருந்து கோவைக்கு ஒரு வேலையாக வந்தவரை ரயில்வே நிலையத்திலேயை வைத்து கடத்தி விட்டனர். மொட்டை அடித்து கையில் வைத்திருந்த PAN கார்டு, ஆதார் கார்டு, அனைத்தையும் எரித்து விட்டனர்
நன்றாக ஆங்கிலம் பேசுகிறார்
அருகில் இருப்பவர் தாளியூர் கிஷோர், சமூக ஆர்வலர் pic.twitter.com/hs656eZPvV
— Selva Kumar (@Selvakumar_IN) July 28, 2022
Click to expand...


A man who had come from Jharkhand to Coimbatore for work was abducted at the railway station. The NGO members burnt the PAN card, Aadhaar card, and the cash that he had.

amount of hate spewed by ruling party on north indian guest workers reached a level where an illegal organ trading group abducted a well educated Jharkhand resident from coimbatore railway station, tonsured his head and held him captive in a remote location@HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/vGD8f2tLlR
— Selva Kumar (@Selvakumar_IN) July 29, 2022
Click to expand...


Many others who were detained also alleged that the NGO took away their belongings and their documents like Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence, and destroyed them.

When the people had resisted, the NGO members had allegedly told them that they can go and complain to whichever police they want as nothing would happen.

The illegal detention came to light after the neighbourhood heard distressing cries from the building.

Following this, Perur Tahsildar Indumathi lodged a complaint with the Thondamuthur police station. A case was registered and six people were arrested which includes – B Jubin (Anbu Ashram, Vizhupuram); K. George (Paralogathin Pathai Trust, Chennai); V Balachandran (Meetpu Trust, Dharmapuri); C Arun (Anbu Jothi Ashram, Chennai); Symon Senthilkumar (Adaikkala Karangal, Coimbatore); Selvin (Pugalidam Trust, Chennai).

Once the neighbourhood alerted, a local social activist named Kishore along with members of BJP Coimbatore district had arrived at the spot demanding action against the perpetrators.

However, they were released the very next day on bail by the police. The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Tamil Nadu police, which helped the NGOs, said that the district administration had given permission to these NGOs to go on a drive for ‘rescuing’ homeless people.

The AHTU inspector Roslin was quoted saying in a report that the District Collector had given permission two weeks ago to rescue mentally ill and homeless people and rehabilitate them.

“Upon the advice of the District Social Welfare Officer, we supported them and rescued only the destitute people. Without our knowledge, they took a few people who are not mentally ill. We have nothing to do with it,” AHTU inspector R Roslin was quoted saying in the report by The New India Express.

On the other hand, District Collector Sameeran had denied giving any written approval to the NGOs and added that they might have shown the letter requesting permission.

“The fact is that police believed it was for a good purpose and assisted them. The inquiry will bring out the truth,” the District Collector was quoted saying in the report.

Social Activist Thaliyur Kishore along with BJP Coimbatore Preisdent Balaji Uthamaramasamy protested for arresting and slapping Goondas Act against the culprits.

Selvakumar, who closely work with the BJP in the region mentioned that these people were abducted for harvesting their organs to be sold in the illegal organ racket. He also said that the institution ‘Bless India’ where the abducted people were kept was reopened in 2021 with the support of the local DMK councilor Ravi. He added that the police were complicit in the crime by giving the ‘license to abduct’ to these dubious NGOs.

Despite the crime being done by Christian missionary NGOs, both Times Of India and The New Indian Express resorted to secularizing the incident. The report by The New Indian Express make no mention of Christian missionary NGOs while the Times Of India report names the NGOs involved. The report by The New Indian Express also slyly hid the fact that the Bless India Children Home was involved in a POCSO case by stating that it was ‘closed in 2015 for some violation’. The Times Of India report branded the protest demanding action against the culprits as protest by ‘right-wing outfits’.
 
satyamev

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
554
-30
589
Country
India
Location
India
khansaheeb said:
Se3ems like India hasn't changed at all from this incident:-

en.wikipedia.org

2012 Delhi gang rape and murder - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

2012 Delhi gang rape and murder​

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia



Jump to navigationJump to search
2012 Delhi gang rape and murder
Silent Protest at India Gate.jpg
Protesters at India Gate in Delhi
Date16 December 2012
Time9:54 pm IST (UTC+05:30)
LocationDelhi, India
Outcome
  • Ram Singh died during the trial period
  • Four adult convicts sentenced to death; all were executed on 20 March 2020 at 5:30 AM IST at the Tihar Prison Complex, New Delhi.
  • Juvenile convict Mohammed Afroz released on 20 December 2015
  • The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2015 was passed by the Rajya Sabha
DeathsJyoti Singh
Non-fatal injuriesAwindra Pratap Pandey
Convicted
  • Mukesh Singh
  • Vinay Sharma
  • Pawan Gupta
  • Akshay Thakur
  • Ram Singh
  • Mohammed Afroz
VerdictGuilty
ConvictionsRape, murder, kidnapping, robbery, assault[1]
Sentence
  • Death sentence to four convicts
  • Juvenile convict served the maximum imprisonment of three years under Juvenile Justice laws applicable when the crime was committed[2]
  • Four convicts executed on 20 March 2020
The 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case involved a rape and fatal assault that occurred on 16 December 2012 in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South West Delhi. The incident took place when Jyoti Singh, a 22-year-old physiotherapy intern, was beaten, gang-raped, and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her male friend. There were six others in the bus, including the driver, all of whom raped the woman and beat her friend. Eleven days after the assault, she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment but died two days later.[3][4] The incident generated widespread national and international coverage and was widely condemned, both in India and abroad. Subsequently, public protests against the state and central governments for failing to provide adequate security for women took place in New Delhi, where thousands of protesters clashed with security forces. Similar protests took place in major cities throughout the country. Since Indian law does not allow the press to publish a rape victim's name, the victim was widely known as Nirbhaya, meaning "fearless", and her struggle and death became a symbol of women's resistance to rape around the world.[5][6]
All the accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused, Ram Singh, died in police custody from possible suicide on 11 March 2013.[7] According to some published reports, the police say Ram Singh hanged himself, but the defense lawyers and his family allege he was murdered.[8] The rest of the accused went on trial in a fast-track court; the prosecution finished presenting its evidence on 8 July 2013.[9] On 10 September 2013, the four adult defendants – Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh (Ram Singh's brother) – were found guilty of rape and murder and three days later were sentenced to death.[10][11][12] In the death reference case and hearing appeals on 13 March 2014, Delhi High Court upheld the guilty verdict and the death sentences.[13] On 18 December 2019, the Supreme Court of India rejected the final appeals of the condemned perpetrators of the attack.[14] The four adult convicts were executed by hanging on 20 March 2020.[15][6] The juvenile Mohammed Afroz was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility, as per the Juvenile Justice Act.[16]
As a result of the protests, in December 2012, a judicial committee was set up to study and take public suggestions for the best ways to amend laws to provide quicker investigation and prosecution of sex offenders. After considering about 80,000 suggestions, the committee submitted a report which indicated that failures on the part of the government and police were the root cause behind crimes against women. In 2013, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013 was promulgated by President Pranab Mukherjee, several new laws were passed, and six new fast-track courts were created to hear rape cases. Critics argue that the legal system remains slow to hear and prosecute rape cases, but most agree that the case has resulted in a tremendous increase in the public discussion of crimes against women and statistics show that there has been an increase in the number of women willing to file a crime report. However, in December 2014, two years after the attack, the victim's father called the promises of reform unmet and said that he felt regret in that he had not been able to bring justice for his daughter and other women like her.[17]
A BBC documentary titled India's Daughter based on the attack was broadcast in the UK on 4 March 2015.[18] Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta's 2016 film Anatomy of Violence was also based on the incident, exploring the social conditions and values in Indian society that made it possible.[19] The Netflix original 2019 TV series Delhi Crime is based on the Delhi Police's search for the culprits of this case.[20]
Click to expand...
the issue is that even for this case , it took 8 years to hang them after all the appeals and this was a fast track case.
Imagine the normal cases which take decades for the final judgment.
The deterrence is eliminated when the criminal knows he is set for atleast 10 years at ngo approved government guest house.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
[OLD] Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP
Replies
3
Views
490
jamahir
jamahir
S
Bangladeshi Faisal Ahmed arrested in Bangalore for the murder of Hindu blogger
Replies
2
Views
158
Bilal9
Bilal9
Areesh
Hindu Terrorism: Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India’s Christians
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
AUz
AUz
S
5 Bangladesh nationals arrested for rape of woman in Bangalore, India
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
4K
Bilal9
Bilal9
terry5
Three Indian Army men arrested for allegedly abducting, molesting minor Bandipora girl
Replies
11
Views
541
j20611
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom