Kerala: Pastor and three others arrested for trafficking 12 minor girls under the guise of running an orphanage​

satyamev said: nothing will happen to the pastor as he is from a minority.

Google the rape accused kerela bishop who was fully supported by the local church management and the international church.

His accuser was a nun.

In India to convict a non hindu is complicated as intetest groups start using the minority card to save him.

Case in point the nirbhaya rape case ,where the most violent guy a muslim , who used the iron bar , was left off after a few months in juvenile because he was just under 18. If he was a hindu, he would have been tried as a adult and would have met his maker like the rest have. Click to expand...

— Selva Kumar (@Selvakumar_IN) July 29, 2022

"minority" criminals has it really good in secular India. They know they will be rarely prosecuted without "secular public outrage".Case in Point.Around 200 innocent people who were illegally abducted and held captive by different NGOs run by Christian missionaries were rescued following the intervention of a social activist named Kishore and local BJP cadres from Coimbatore.The NGOs had rented a building belonging to one ‘Blesss India Children Home’ located at Attukal near Thondamuthur to house the illegally abducted homeless destitutes. This institution is said to have been closed in 2015 over violations of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Many of those illegally detained were found to be old men and women who had families. Some of them worked as daily wage labourers and were forcibly abducted during their work. In videos that are doing the rounds on social media, they can be seen lamenting how they were forcible taken, tonsured and tortured by the members of the NGOs. Those who refused to get tonsured were reportedly beaten with PVC pipes by the NGO members. Of the 130 people, heads of 110 people were found tonsured according to the Times of India report.One of the victims named Nataraj was quoted saying in a Times of India report that he was forcible taken into a vehicle by four men when he was returning from Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.Another person who was waiting to get free lunch provided by some NGOs were forcibly taken into a vehicle, tonsured, and kept captive at the shelter.A man who had gone to pay school fees for his son and was abducted when he was waiting for a bus to go to Pollachi.In another instance, an old lady who was sitting in a temple near her home in Kalveerampalayam, Marudamalai was abducted. The old lady’s relatives searched and caught the vehicle and in the intervening 2 hours, the NGO members had shaved her head, gave her only a nightie and burnt the clothes she was wearing.A construction worker who was sleeping on the roadside in Edappadi near Salem was abducted by the NGOs stating that they orders from District Collector.A man who had come from Jharkhand to Coimbatore for work was abducted at the railway station. The NGO members burnt the PAN card, Aadhaar card, and the cash that he had.Many others who were detained also alleged that the NGO took away their belongings and their documents like Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence, and destroyed them.When the people had resisted, the NGO members had allegedly told them that they can go and complain to whichever police they want as nothing would happen.The illegal detention came to light after the neighbourhood heard distressing cries from the building.Following this, Perur Tahsildar Indumathi lodged a complaint with the Thondamuthur police station. A case was registered and six people were arrested which includes – B Jubin (Anbu Ashram, Vizhupuram); K. George (Paralogathin Pathai Trust, Chennai); V Balachandran (Meetpu Trust, Dharmapuri); C Arun (Anbu Jothi Ashram, Chennai); Symon Senthilkumar (Adaikkala Karangal, Coimbatore); Selvin (Pugalidam Trust, Chennai).Once the neighbourhood alerted, a local social activist named Kishore along with members of BJP Coimbatore district had arrived at the spot demanding action against the perpetrators.However, they were released the very next day on bail by the police. The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Tamil Nadu police, which helped the NGOs, said that the district administration had given permission to these NGOs to go on a drive for ‘rescuing’ homeless people.The AHTU inspector Roslin was quoted saying in a report that the District Collector had given permission two weeks ago to rescue mentally ill and homeless people and rehabilitate them.“Upon the advice of the District Social Welfare Officer, we supported them and rescued only the destitute people. Without our knowledge, they took a few people who are not mentally ill. We have nothing to do with it,” AHTU inspector R Roslin was quoted saying in the report by The New India Express On the other hand, District Collector Sameeran had denied giving any written approval to the NGOs and added that they might have shown the letter requesting permission.“The fact is that police believed it was for a good purpose and assisted them. The inquiry will bring out the truth,” the District Collector was quoted saying in the report.Social Activist Thaliyur Kishore along with BJP Coimbatore Preisdent Balaji Uthamaramasamy protested for arresting and slapping Goondas Act against the culprits.Selvakumar, who closely work with the BJP in the region mentioned that these people were abducted for harvesting their organs to be sold in the illegal organ racket. He also said that the institution ‘Bless India’ where the abducted people were kept was reopened in 2021 with the support of the local DMK councilor Ravi. He added that the police were complicit in the crime by giving the ‘license to abduct’ to these dubious NGOs.