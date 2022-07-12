What's new

Kerala man on 8640 km walking expedition to Mecca for Hajj reaches Maharashtra's Palghar

Drizzt

Nov 29, 2020
He offered his prayers at the local mosque before taking the road of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

Kerala man on 8640 km walking expedition to Mecca for Hajj reaches Maharashtra's Palghar |

Shihab Chottura, a 29-year-old resident of Malappuram, Kerala, set out on a walking expedition from Kerala to the holy pilgrimage city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia arrived in Dahanu on Tuesday morning.

Shihab began his journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia on foot on June 3 from Malappuram, Kerala and reached Dahanu on Tuesday (July 12) morning and was welcomed by locals braving the downpour.



Many of them walked with Shihab to support his goal and also requested him to pray for them once he reaches Mecca.

Shihab offered his prayers at the local mosque before taking the road of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. He will walk through Gujarat and reach the Wagah border to enter Pakistan, from there to Iraq, Iran and Kuwait and will reach finally Mecca sometime in early February 2023 just in time for the holy Hajj pilgrimage.

He will apply for the Hajj pilgrimage after his arrival in Saudi Arabia and plans to cover the entire distance in 280 days.

Shihab walks 25 km daily and carries food, water and also a tent with him. "My goal is to perform Hajj at Mecca and hence I decided to walk from Kerala," said Shihab who runs a departmental store in his hometown. Shihab has all the documents from the Ministry of External Affairs which will make his holy trip possible.

Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
I don’t know any significance of doing such thing in this era but it was a very holy act throughout Islamic history. I am saying it under the context of why put yourself in trouble when you can travel with ease?

As far as I know, the word Haji was used for people like him when back in the days of horses and camels… someone would go for pilgrimage and take weeks and months to reach the holy land of Makkah and they would be known as Hajis during their journey. Later we missed this term a lot and now use it as a title if we have visited Makkah with 6 hour flight from London to Makkah.

My personal opinion only and I could be wrong so please don’t take this post for granted
 
Nefarious

Nefarious

Mar 28, 2015
Zaki said:
I don’t know any significance of doing such thing in this era but it was a very holy act throughout Islamic history. I am saying it under the context of why put yourself in trouble when you can travel with ease?

As far as I know, the word Haji was used for people like him when back in the days of horses and camels… someone would go for pilgrimage and take weeks and months to reach the holy land of Makkah and they would be known as Hajis during their journey. Later we missed this term a lot and now use it as a title if we have visited Makkah with 6 hour flight from London to Makkah.

My personal opinion only and I could be wrong so please don’t take this post for granted
Not sure about this guy but I think maybe there are still people out there with no financial means to fly.
 

