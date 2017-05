Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: In a brave act, a 23-year-old law student in Kerala chopped off the genitals of a 54-year-old self-styled godman who had allegedly been raping her since she was a minor. Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Swamy Gangeshananda, a member of the Kollam-based Panmana Ashram.

