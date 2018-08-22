/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Kerala floods: Some fishermen recruited for rescues say survivors insulted them

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by manlion, Aug 22, 2018 at 9:58 AM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 9:58 AM #1
    manlion

    manlion SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,185
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,355 / -6
    Brahmin supremacist ideology

    [​IMG]

    Hindu caste, Brahmin, and would not go near George, despite their desperation.
    Fisherman Marion George says Hindu Brahmin flood victims would only let him rescue them if he did not touch them.

    Marion George, a 47-year-old fisherman, reached a home in the city of Kollam on Friday with a family of 17 trapped inside. When he told them that he was there to help them, he was asked, "Isn't this a Christian boat?"

    When he replied that, yes, he was a Christian, the men in the family refused to get in his boat and waved him away.

    The men were from India's highest Hindu caste, Brahmin, and would not go near George, despite their desperation.

    Five hours later, George was back in the same neighborhood and saw the same family calling for his help. He docked his boat close to their home but was again told by the men that they would

    CNN spoke to several other fishermen who also reported being insulted and treated suspiciously by victims they were trying to help.
    The Kerala state government has said that more than 2,800 fishermen have been involved in the relief effort.

    https://edition.cnn.com/2018/08/20/asia/india-kerala-floods-fishermen-intl/index.html
     
    Last edited: Aug 22, 2018 at 11:01 AM
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 10:55 AM #2
    manlion

    manlion SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,185
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,355 / -6
    [​IMG]
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 11:19 AM #3
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,034
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 480 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    United States
    OMG!!! Caste system runs so deep!!! Thanks to Allah-u Azimushshan for being a Muslim!!!!
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 2, Guests: 3)
  1. valkyr_96