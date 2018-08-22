Kerala floods: Some fishermen recruited for rescues say survivors insulted them

Brahmin supremacist ideology Hindu caste, Brahmin, and would not go near George, despite their desperation. Fisherman Marion George says Hindu Brahmin flood victims would only let him rescue them if he did not touch them. Marion George, a 47-year-old fisherman, reached a home in the city of Kollam on Friday with a family of 17 trapped inside. When he told them that he was there to help them, he was asked, "Isn't this a Christian boat?" When he replied that, yes, he was a Christian, the men in the family refused to get in his boat and waved him away. The men were from India's highest Hindu caste, Brahmin, and would not go near George, despite their desperation. Five hours later, George was back in the same neighborhood and saw the same family calling for his help. He docked his boat close to their home but was again told by the men that they would CNN spoke to several other fishermen who also reported being insulted and treated suspiciously by victims they were trying to help. The Kerala state government has said that more than 2,800 fishermen have been involved in the relief effort. https://edition.cnn.com/2018/08/20/asia/india-kerala-floods-fishermen-intl/index.html