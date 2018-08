How Kerala’s Hindu community reacted to Sangh Parivar hate speech: Kerala temple donates entire treasury collections to disaster relief fund



Kochi: Despite of the nation-wide call by Sangh Parivar allies to refrain from making donations to the Kerala flood disaster relief fund, a temple trust in the state decides to donate its entire treasury collections to the rehabilitation project. Keezhillam Kaniyasseri Vishnu temple of Eranakulam makes a socially apposite move by signifying that it doesn’t identify itself with the sectarian sanghparivar politics