What's new

Kerala Ambulance Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teen Covid Patient

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
633
0
569
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
The 25-year-old rape accused, who has been removed from the 108 ambulance service, diverted the vehicle to an empty ground and raped the young woman, the Kerala police said.


Kerala Ambulance Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teen Covid Patient

The crime happened late Saturday night when the accused was taking two Covid patients to hospital. (File)


Thiruvananthapuram: A driver of the 108 ambulance service has been arrested for allegedly raping a young woman, a COVID-19 patient, while on her way to the hospital in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, about 100km north of capital Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

According to officials at the Pandalam police station, the incident happened late Saturday night when the accused was taking two patients - an elderly woman and the 19-year-old rape survivor - to different hospitals in the ambulance, a complaint in the matter stated.

First, the elderly woman was dropped off by the driver after which the 19-year-old woman was to be taken to the hospital in Pandalam. "Instead, the ambulance driver diverted the vehicle towards an empty ground and raped the young woman, the complaint stated according to the police.

The driver, 25-year-old Nowfal, has been removed from the 108 ambulance service.

Further probe in the matter is underway, the Pathanamthitta police said.

Expressing shock over the incident, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has told the police to take strict action against the accused.

Cases of sexual assault on COVID-19 patients have been reported from across the country. In Delhi, in July, two people were arrested for allegedly raping a teenage COVID-19 patient at a Covid Care Centre.

Kerala, the first state in the country to record a case of coronavirus, is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections. According to government estimates, the daily Covid count could rise to as many as 10,000 cases.

On Saturday, Kerala recorded 2,655 new coronavirus cases – the highest spike in single day Covid case count – and 2,111 recoveries. The state now has a total of almost 63,000 cases.

It has ramped up its testing to 40,162 samples in 24 hours.

www.ndtv.com

Kerala Ambulance Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teen Covid Patient

A driver of the 108 ambulance service has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, about 100km north of capital Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
9,465
-19
13,969
Country
China
Location
Singapore
You must b kidding me. Wtf is wrong with these yindoos. And you wonder why their temples has got bare naked tits and gods fcking. These people are sick in the head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Indian Muslims should form exclusive party, consider moving to Kerala: Zakir Naik Central & South Asia 118
A Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus Central & South Asia 4
pothead Kerala gold smuggling case: All you need to know about the murky affair and the developments so far Central & South Asia 3
Vanguard One Truck With Space Machinery Tech Took A Year To Reach Kerala From Maharashtra World Affairs 8
TheGreatMaratha Kerala: Doctor cares for baby for month after his parents test positive COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Pakistani Fighter How The Suicide Of A 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl In Kerala Was Misrepresented In Media Central & South Asia 0
Buddhistforlife Kerala Elephant Death: How Malappuram & Muslims Got Wrongly Blamed Central & South Asia 2
S Pregnant elephant dies in Kerala after being fed with fruit filled with explosives by locals Central & South Asia 220
Raj-Hindustani Kerala - A unique state in South Asia. Others need to learn. COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
A Let's take a moment to appreciate kerala Central & South Asia 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top