Kenya offers vast farmland to Bangladesh for agriculture​

Published on 10:09 PM, July 24, 2022Photo: BSSStar Digital ReportIt also showed interest in boosting trade and investment and exchanges of knowledge and training in agriculture, IT, women empowerment, and UN peacekeeping areas.Officials of Bangladesh and Kenya said these after holding the first ever Foreign Office Consultation at the Foreign Service Academy today (July 24, 2022).A 10-member delegation led by Kenya's Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs MoiLemoshira joined consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Secretary (East) MashfeeBinte Shams led the Bangladesh side.Lemoshira mentioned that the consultations will help identify new areas of cooperation and strengthen the existing relations. Apart from diplomatic relations, the necessity of augmenting relations in trade and economic areas is increasingly felt.Both sides agreed to develop cooperation in areas like agriculture including contract farming, technical exchanges in IT, education, youth cooperation, air connectivity, blue economy, cooperation between investment authorities and food security.Secretary, Ambassador MashfeeBinte Shams briefed the delegation on the remarkable socio-economic achievements of Bangladesh in the recent years.The Kenyan side expressed interest to initiate cooperation between the Foreign Service Academies of the two countries. Lemoshira underlined establishing joint economic cooperation and signing of joint trade agreements.Both sides also pledged to continue cooperation at bilateral and multilateral platforms like the UN, Commonwealth, and Indian Ocean Rim Association.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Kenyan Head of delegation Lemoshsira signed MoUs on bilateral political consultations and cooperation between Foreign Service Academies.The delegation will also join meetings with government agencies and apex chambers and visit export processing zones and manufacturing industries in Bangladesh.