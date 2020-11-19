The Greek military industry has had a lot of problems throughout the years. A lot of great ideas and projects that were abandoned or cancelled.
One such project was the ELVO Kentaurus IFV,which could have been one of the best IFVs in the late '90s.
"The vehicle takes its name from the Greek word for Centaur the creature from Greek mythology. After aborted efforts including Leonidas-2 variants and other attempted improvements and joint developments, ELVO worked entirely on its own, on a new design according to the specifications given at the time by the Hellenic Army. The resulting AIFV developed by the Greek company, named 'Kentaurus' ('ΚΕΝΤΑΥΡΟΣ'), was officially introduced at the Defendory Arms Exhibition in Athens in 1998."
"The hull is made of welded steel. The engine is placed in the front-right compartment, with the driver in the front-left. The turret follows and then the troop compartment. The driver accesses his position either from a roof hatch or from the troop compartment. The commander is situated in the E-8 KUKA 1-man turret behind the driver. The troop compartment is accessed from two rear-doors, as well as from two roof-hatches. The squad leader sits alone, with the rest of the men at the sides in a 3-man and 4-man rows. The troops have two optical periscopes for situational awareness. The interior of the vehicle has been designed to permit comfortable movement for men of up to 1.90m height.[2]"
"The vehicle has steel armor, concentrated mostly to the front arc. The front arc is rated as proof to APDS-T rounds of 30x173mm calibre at 1,500 meters, of 25x137mm at 400 meters and of 20x139mm at 30 meters. The sides are proof to 12,7mm AP rounds at 100 meters and fully proof to 7,62mm rounds. The vehicle is proof to artillery shrapnel at 15 meters, and against 2,5 kg mines. The vehicle is capable of taking additional passive and reactive armor, and is offered with the option of spall liners inside the vehicle.[3]"
Full article:
One such project was the ELVO Kentaurus IFV,which could have been one of the best IFVs in the late '90s.
"The vehicle takes its name from the Greek word for Centaur the creature from Greek mythology. After aborted efforts including Leonidas-2 variants and other attempted improvements and joint developments, ELVO worked entirely on its own, on a new design according to the specifications given at the time by the Hellenic Army. The resulting AIFV developed by the Greek company, named 'Kentaurus' ('ΚΕΝΤΑΥΡΟΣ'), was officially introduced at the Defendory Arms Exhibition in Athens in 1998."
"The hull is made of welded steel. The engine is placed in the front-right compartment, with the driver in the front-left. The turret follows and then the troop compartment. The driver accesses his position either from a roof hatch or from the troop compartment. The commander is situated in the E-8 KUKA 1-man turret behind the driver. The troop compartment is accessed from two rear-doors, as well as from two roof-hatches. The squad leader sits alone, with the rest of the men at the sides in a 3-man and 4-man rows. The troops have two optical periscopes for situational awareness. The interior of the vehicle has been designed to permit comfortable movement for men of up to 1.90m height.[2]"
"The vehicle has steel armor, concentrated mostly to the front arc. The front arc is rated as proof to APDS-T rounds of 30x173mm calibre at 1,500 meters, of 25x137mm at 400 meters and of 20x139mm at 30 meters. The sides are proof to 12,7mm AP rounds at 100 meters and fully proof to 7,62mm rounds. The vehicle is proof to artillery shrapnel at 15 meters, and against 2,5 kg mines. The vehicle is capable of taking additional passive and reactive armor, and is offered with the option of spall liners inside the vehicle.[3]"
Full article: