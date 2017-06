He has betrayed the Constitution, which he swore to uphold. He has committed treason by befriending Russia and other enemies of America. He has subjugated America’s interests to Moscow. He has been caught in fantastic lies to the American people, including personal ones, like his previous marriage and divorce.

Jacob G. Hornberger |Just consider the accusations that have been leveled at the president of the USA:President Donald Trump?No, President John F. Kennedy.What lots of Americans don’t realize, because it was kept secret from them for so long, is that what Trump has been enduring from the national-security establishment, the mainstream press, and the American right-wing for his outreach to, or “collusion with,” Russia pales compared to what Kennedy had to endure for committing the heinous “crime” of reaching out to Russia and the rest of the Soviet Union in a spirit of peace and friendship.Read more: Growing hate for Russia in the U.S after Trump’s victory They hated him for it. They abused him. They insulted him. They belittled him. They called him naïve. They said he was a traitor.All of the nasties listed above, plus more, were contained in an advertisement and a flier that appeared in Dallas on the morning of November 22, 1963 , the day that Kennedy was assassinated.