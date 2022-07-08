Kendo Explained

KENDO

剣道

Kendo originated from the experiences of the samurai who trained to use “” (Japanese swords) in combat. The samurai thereby acquired a distinctive appreciation of the “principles of the sword”. It is believed that through learning kendo one is able to gain an understanding of the “principles of the sword”. It is important to study the spirit of the samurai which is related to these principles, and can be learned through rigorous training in the use of the sword. This is why the objective of kendo is referred to as being a Way to develop the human character.Swords were used in battle from the discovery of iron. The shape of iron swords and the ways in which they were handled have changed over time. Cultures of all regions influence each other through the movement and exchange of goods and people and continue to evolve over time to extend influence beyond national borders and race.In this light, it is problematic to assert that one particular form of culture arose exclusively from one from one particular era and country. Kendo is no exception. Various methods of sword usage were developed around the world. However, what is called kendo now has evolved over many centuries in the cultural milieu of Japan.In the middle of the Heian period (794–1185), swords with distinctive features such as a curvature () and raised ridges along the length of the blade () were produced by Japanese smiths and became an integral part of the samurai’s weaponry. Swords came to symbolize the samurai’s spirit, and are often referred to as embodying the “mind” of the samurai. Not only seen as weapons, sword production flourished as an expression art representing strength and beauty.From the Warring States period (1467–1603) through to the early stages of the Edo period (1603–1868), many schools of swordsmanship () were established, and in the 18th century protective training armor resembling that used in kendo today was developed. Through this a new safe, full-contact methodology fortraining using bamboo swords () took root. Consequently, a competitive style ofcompetition gained popularity and spread throughout the country around the end of the Edo period.Early in the 20th century, this type of training in swordsmanship, which was referred to as “” or “” was renamed “kendo” which literally means the “Way of the sword”. Kendo became a representative discipline of modern Japanese “budo” (martial arts/ways), of which the underpinning ideals of self-improvement are grounded in the spirit of the samurai.Me (right) in Kendo-gu(protective armor) during a Kendo competition in the North West of England.Kendo is a way where the individual cultivates one’s mind (the self) by aiming for shin-ki-ryoku-itchi (unification of mind, spirit and technique) utilizing the shinai. The “shinai-sword” should be not only directed at one’s opponent but also at the self. Thus, the primary aim of instruction is to encourage the unification of mind, body and shinai through training in this discipline.Emphasis is placed on etiquette to encourage respect for partners, and nurture people with a dignified and humane character. Even in competitive matches, importance is placed on upholding etiquette in kendo. The primary emphasis should thus be placed on instruction in the spirit and forms of reiho (etiquette) so that the practitioner can develop a modest attitude to life, and realize the ideal of koken-chiai (the desire to achieve mutual understanding and betterment of humanity through kendo).Kendo practitioners () are armed with bamboo swords (). In the simplest terms the objective is to strike the opponent. As depicted in the diagram, in Kendo there are 4 striking zones () - men, kote, do and tsuki. In a Kendo match () to score a valid strike (), the following conditions must be met:To be successful in Kendo and overcome your opponent, it is first necessary to overcome oneself. Achieving Fudōshin is one of the long term objectives of kendo practice. Literally meaning “immovable mind”, Fudōshin is the ability to remain calm under pressure.Fudōshin is the protection against the “shikai” or four sicknesses of kendo: anger, doubt, fear and surprise. Kenshi should not lose their composure under pressure or provocation. In practical terms this means not flinching under the pressure of a sudden strong attack, or reacting hastily to a feint. It equally means having the courage and commitment to finish an attack once initiated.I hope I piqued your interest in this rather unique and ancient martial art, next time if you are thinking of taking up a new sport. Consider KENDO.