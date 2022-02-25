Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel In the Pakistan Army

Faqirze said:



Lt. Col. Dr Kelash Kumar, who belongs to the Tharparkar area in Sindh, joined the Pakistan Army as a captain after graduating with an MBBS from the Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.



Lt. Col. Kumar was promoted to the rank of major in 2019.



He has also been awarded the Tamgha-e-Difa, Tamgha-e-Baqa and Tamgha-e-Azam for his services and valour.

He also served in the army operation Al-Meezan in the Waziristan region and was also a part of Operation Raah-e-Nijat in Swat against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.



Many took to social media to congratulate the newly-promoted officer on making history, including user Kapil Dev who was among the first to share the news.



Over the past few decades Sindhi's have been joining Pakistan army in increasing numbers.The Hindu community is largely Sindh based, it's good to see they taking an active approach as well.My country is theirs as much as anyone else's, actually it's more theirs then mine, since I'm sitting outside lol