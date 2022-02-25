What's new

Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel In the Pakistan Army

An army officer from Pakistan's minority Hindu community has made history by becoming the first man from his community to be elevated to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Lt. Col. Dr Kelash Kumar, who belongs to the Tharparkar area in Sindh, joined the Pakistan Army as a captain after graduating with an MBBS from the Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

Lt. Col. Kumar was promoted to the rank of major in 2019.

He has also been awarded the Tamgha-e-Difa, Tamgha-e-Baqa and Tamgha-e-Azam for his services and valour.
He also served in the army operation Al-Meezan in the Waziristan region and was also a part of Operation Raah-e-Nijat in Swat against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Many took to social media to congratulate the newly-promoted officer on making history, including user Kapil Dev who was among the first to share the news.

Source: https://www.aaj.tv/news/30279561/
 
Thank you colonel for defending the Fatherland. Our prayers are with you.
 
Over the past few decades Sindhi's have been joining Pakistan army in increasing numbers.
The Hindu community is largely Sindh based, it's good to see they taking an active approach as well.
My country is theirs as much as anyone else's, actually it's more theirs then mine, since I'm sitting outside lol
 
I read that historically the rural Sindhi Hindus used to be highly discriminated against by mainstream and upper caste Hindus. I hope their situation is better now.
 
Promotion of 2 Hindu Officers to Lieutenant Colonel Rank

1. Maj Dr. Kelash Kumar Born in 1981 Resident of Tharparkar Got Comission in Army in 2008 .

2. Maj Dr. Anil Kumar Born in 1982 Resident of Badin Got Comission in Army in 2007.

Providing equal opportunities to minorities,,,


1645798329532.png





1645798351245.png
 

