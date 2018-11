Keezhadi Excavation: How an Ancient Civilisation Is Being Unearthed in Tamil Nadu!

Three months into their excavation, the site began yielding interesting finds like beads made of glass, terracotta and even pearls. Other discoveries included figurines, roof tiles and also pottery.

Due to this particular elevation of the Pallichandai Thidal, the site was relatively undisturbed and hence, housed intact bricks measuring 33 cm in length, 21 cm in breadth and 5 cm tall.

Two similar pots of different shapes have emerged in other pits of the excavation site. The huge red pot, which is among a variety of earthenware discovered in the area, was found embedded alongside a water storage facility.

With this, the excavation was extended into the third phase, and the site was expanded to 110 acres of private lands.

