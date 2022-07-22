What's new

Keeping up with the ''Line Of Control''

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,019
-4
3,587
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
The basics of this thread are highlighting the Indian refinements being achieved on the Line of control with each passing day, week, month and year.
I will try my best to keep it up to date with the latest findings be it from any source as I am getting quite worked up on the somnolent attitude we are showing as a nation towards our fascist neighbour to the east hopefully the findings will be an eye opener to the civil defence enthusiast and wheelchair generals :D jokes, but you get my point.

I do expect the army to know all this but somehow I am not very keen on this thought. So, I will start spamming as soon as I can.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547947517869862916
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550106871410749440
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547187605875200001
 
W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
791
1
1,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
U forgot their biggest weapons.😁😄
imagecocunots (1).jpeg imagelemons (1).jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts sets up e-Drive production line in India
Replies
0
Views
174
avenuepark57
A
muhammadhafeezmalik
Blue, green line metros to operate on regular roads in Islamabad
Replies
1
Views
267
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
S
  • Locked
Are Birth Control Tablets really necessary to take?
2
Replies
18
Views
436
Hyde
Hyde
War Thunder
Contingency Plans when the high ups go stupid mode?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
TNT
TNT
muhammadhafeezmalik
PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first four-line interconnected Islamabad Metro Bus Service
2
Replies
21
Views
513
Englishman
Englishman

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom