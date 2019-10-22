What's new

Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

But he was met with defiance. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged.


The Iranian proxy trying to be more of a Iran loyalist than the Iranian himself, we are doomed.
 
