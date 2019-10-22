Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

But he was met with defiance. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged.--The Iranian proxy trying to be more of a Iran loyalist than the Iranian himself, we are doomed.