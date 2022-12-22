خبریں، تازہ خبریں، بریکنگ نیو | News, latest news, breaking news - BBC News اردو تازہ ترین خبروں، ویڈیوز اور آڈیوز کے لیے بی بی سی اردو پر آئیے۔ بی بی سی اردو دنیا بھر کی خبروں کے حصول کے لیے ایک قابلِ اعتماد ویب سائٹ ہے۔

Arshad Sharif assasinated in Magadi, Kenya on Oct 23, 2022.Four days later on Oct 28, 2022, DGISI & DGISPR press conference, they endorsed story of Kenyan GSU.Holes in Kenyan GSU story1. Firing info on Arshad Sharif White Land cruiser to police at 9:36 PM.2. Firing at 9:30 pm ac to Khurram A who was with AS.3. K.A brother Vaqar Ahmad (VA) says KA called him at 9:20 PM abt Firing.4. GSU says Firing occured at 9:45 pm.5. Two Massai reported Firing bw 10:30 - 11 pm.6. Four who passed on bikes bw 9:30 - 10 pm saw no roadblock and police. They heard Firing 10pm -10:30 pm.11. A person leke called GSU on cell he saw stolen Mercedes. That person was never found in that area.It is clear that Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum did press conference under pressure because of reaction and to mislead Pakistani awam from a heinous crime planned in Pakistan, conducted in continent Africa.While defenders of Army and ISI will be glad on long arms of ISI that they can reach Ammodump, Kwenia, Magadi in Kenya in the continent Africa,We need to keep asking for justice to Bear Witness to Truth and for the reason God has established cosmos on balanced scale (الميزان).For full story, refer to BBC correspondent Farhat Javaid.