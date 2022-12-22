What's new

Keep Asking Justice for Arshad Sharif

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,870
-1
3,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Arshad Sharif assasinated in Magadi, Kenya on Oct 23, 2022.
Four days later on Oct 28, 2022, DGISI & DGISPR press conference, they endorsed story of Kenyan GSU.

Holes in Kenyan GSU story

1. Firing info on Arshad Sharif White Land cruiser to police at 9:36 PM.
2. Firing at 9:30 pm ac to Khurram A who was with AS.
3. K.A brother Vaqar Ahmad (VA) says KA called him at 9:20 PM abt Firing.
4. GSU says Firing occured at 9:45 pm.
5. Two Massai reported Firing bw 10:30 - 11 pm.
6. Four who passed on bikes bw 9:30 - 10 pm saw no roadblock and police. They heard Firing 10pm -10:30 pm.
11. A person leke called GSU on cell he saw stolen Mercedes. That person was never found in that area.

It is clear that Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum did press conference under pressure because of reaction and to mislead Pakistani awam from a heinous crime planned in Pakistan, conducted in continent Africa.

While defenders of Army and ISI will be glad on long arms of ISI that they can reach Ammodump, Kwenia, Magadi in Kenya in the continent Africa,
We need to keep asking for justice to Bear Witness to Truth and for the reason God has established cosmos on balanced scale (الميزان).

For full story, refer to BBC correspondent Farhat Javaid.
www.bbc.com

خبریں، تازہ خبریں، بریکنگ نیو | News, latest news, breaking news - BBC News اردو

تازہ ترین خبروں، ویڈیوز اور آڈیوز کے لیے بی بی سی اردو پر آئیے۔ بی بی سی اردو دنیا بھر کی خبروں کے حصول کے لیے ایک قابلِ اعتماد ویب سائٹ ہے۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
12,573
-32
13,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
these bastard swine generals will pay the price and insha Allah face justice in this life! and boot lickers will see their lords head on pike! these generals they act like gods but they are not God!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khurram, Waqar conspired with Kenya police to kill Arshad Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
7
Views
309
langda khan
L
HAIDER
Arshad Sharif's murder 'well-planned' and 'clearly choreographed': Kenya Human Rights Commission
Replies
4
Views
269
Dalit
Dalit
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif’s laptop in ‘possession’ of PTI leader Murad Saeed
Replies
0
Views
177
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
In letter to CJP, Arshad Sharif’s mother requests formation of judicial commission to probe son’s killing
2
Replies
25
Views
719
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe
2
Replies
19
Views
438
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom