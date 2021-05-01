Keel laying of 3rd Type-054A Frigate and 2nd MILGEM Corvette were held - DGPR Navy

What's new

Keel laying of 3rd Type-054A Frigate and 2nd MILGEM Corvette were held

Keel laying ceremonies of 3rd Type-054A Class Frigate and 2nd MILGEM Class Corvette were held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard Shanghai, #China and Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), #Turkey respectively. Both the ceremonies were graced by respective Country's Chief Naval Overseers, separately. Type 054 A/P Class Frigate, will be most technologically advanced surface platform of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with state of the art Surface, Subsurface and Anti-Air weapons, Combat Management System and Sensors. These ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean. Chief Naval Overseer (China) Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh, as being the Chief Guest commended the timely achievement of keel laying milestone of the ship despite ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and appreciated CSTC/ HZ Shipyard for their concerted efforts.

Another significant Keel Laying ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy was held in Turkey. Pakistan Navy has concluded contract with M/s ASFAT for construction of 04 x corvettes out of which two are being constructed at Istanbul Naval Shipyard and two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. These corvettes will be fitted with state of the art Surface, Sub-Surface and Anti-Air Weapons & Sensors, integrated through an advanced Network Centric Combat Management System. The Chief Guest for the Keel Laying ceremony at Istanbul Naval Shipyard was Chief Naval Overseer (Turkey) Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan. While addressing, the Chief Guest marked the event to further cement the bond of friendship between the two strategically aligned nations with common share values, culture and principles. He acknowledged the commitment and dedication of M/s ASFAT, INSY and Turkish Ministry of National Defence for meeting the challenging construction schedule despite constraints posed by global pandemic. The induction of Type 054A/P Class Frigates & MILGEM Class Corvettes in Pakistan Navy would play an important role in geo strategic milieu and help in thwarting any aggression posed by the adversaries. The new inductions will significantly enhance maritime defence and deterrence capabilities of Pakistan Navy and would contribute in maintaining balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region. The respective Keel Laying Ceremonies were attended by representatives of China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) & HZ Shipyard officials and senior management of M/s ASFAT (a Turkish state-owned Defense Contracting Company), senior management of Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), representatives from Turkish Lloyd and other dignitaries, separately.














This will really enhance the PN's anti-air and anti-sub capabilities.

The sensors are a step ahead of those on the in-service Chinese Type-054As and if they come equipped with the 70km range version of the HQ-16N SAM, then a truly formidable anti-air platform.
 
This will really enhance the PN's anti-air and anti-sub capabilities.

The sensors are a step ahead of those on the in-service Chinese Type-054As and if they come equipped with the 70km range version of the HQ-16N SAM, then a truly formidable anti-air platform.
You sure about that? Chinese doon`t need the type 54a to be front line vessel, they have a different usage. Pakistani type54AP are coming loaded !!! They will be the most capable ship in PN arsenal in my view.
 
Yes as they do not have updated radars yet.

I am sure they will be upgraded soon though from the 2000s tech they have now.

Interesting fact the AESA MFR radar on the Type-054P is the same as on the latest 2 BD Type-056 corvettes.
 
It is mentioned and looks obvious that radar on BD Type 56 is another variant of same radar being installed on Type 54 AP but both shall have different capabilities. Same way as some people consider same Aesa for J10C as shall be on JF17 which is not the case in actual. May be some one from China can elaborate this point.
 
4 Type 54P's
4 Milgem
4 F-22P's
2 Damen Class Corvette
4 Azmat Class FAC

It's a nice surface fleet, I would say order 2-4 Type 52's from China after the current Order and Add 2-4 Jinnah Class Frigates along with additional FACs.
 
The mystery of 6 new heavy type mention/ordered by outgoing cns is still pending which will bring total to 20 ships each of greater then 2000 tonnage , azmat was no part of the 20 but 50 combat ship navy plan which includes 20 new 30-35 ton each gun boats
 
