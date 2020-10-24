What's new

Featured Keel laying ceremony of 3rd MILGEM class Corvette for Pakistan Navy held at Karachi Shipyard

Apr 24, 2007
Türk üretimi #MILGEM Corvetlerden üçüncüsü Milli Savunma Bakanımız Sn Hulusi Akar’ın katılımıları ile yarın Karaçi’de yapılacak törenle dost ve kardeş ülke Pakistan Deniz Kuvvetleri’ne teslim ediliyor... Pakistan Zindabad!
ElF_8oRXEAIQfSa.jpeg

Turkish production #MILGEM The third of the corvettes is handed over to the friend and sister country Pakistan Navy with the participation of our Minister of National Defense Mr. Hulusi Akar with a ceremony to be held tomorrow in Karachi. Pakistan Zindabad
 
Sep 15, 2006
Amazing speed, the ships will soon be with us quicker than we know it.
After this we will be seeing the progression of the Jinnah class frigates.
 
ADIL SHERDIL

May 20, 2016
So it's a keel laying ceremony for the third ship. When will PN get these. I mean how long will it take? Are all 4 of these going to be constructed in turkey or the fourth one will be constructed here at KSEW?
Anyways good to hear things are going smooth for PN. Mashallah
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
waz said:
Bro it's been a very quick build.
janab they have wasted the time already before start construction .

The PN earnestly began talks with STM for the Ada corvette in 2016
In November 2017, Pakistan’s MoDP outlined that negotiations were “completed”
sign contract July 2018
keel laying ceremony of the first MILGEM June 2020


since last 5 years we are hearing it
ADIL SHERDIL said:
So it's a keel laying ceremony for the third ship. When will PN get these. I mean how long will it take? Are all 4 of these going to be constructed in turkey or the fourth one will be constructed here at KSEW?
Anyways good to hear things are going smooth for PN. Mashallah
The construction of the first ship will take 54 months and she is expected to be launched in 2021 and delivered to Pakistan Navy in 2023. The remaining ships will follow her in 6-month intervals. The last ship will be handed over in 2025.
 
aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
I was a bit worried when this project was signed we could end up with the same timelines as Turkey

meaning 15 years for 4 x MILGEM

but in our case it looks like we are looking at breakneck speed

its definitely a good sign and this entire project now looks very very serious

also the 4 x Type 054AP are moving fast

PN is going to be very busy in the next few years taking delivery for 8 x very modern warships

just hope they train the crews fast and with quality

so many years old warships and this decade is a real banger

not to mention the 2 x OPV + 8 x SSK + Hydrographic vessel + New Tanker

we should keep building the Azmat Class variants too
 
Oct 7, 2015
Imran Khan said:
janab they have wasted the time already before start construction .

The PN earnestly began talks with STM for the Ada corvette in 2016
In November 2017, Pakistan’s MoDP outlined that negotiations were “completed”
sign contract July 2018
keel laying ceremony of the first MILGEM June 2020


since last 5 years we are hearing it

The construction of the first ship will take 54 months and she is expected to be launched in 2021 and delivered to Pakistan Navy in 2023. The remaining ships will follow her in 6-month intervals. The last ship will be handed over in 2025.
Well its not like you can magically wave your hand and have a brand new ship. Contracts and design details need working and money needs to be available to actually get the deal done. Remember that the Milgem that Pakistan will be getting is an altered design in that it incorporates a 16 cell VLS and may have different weaponry than the standard MILGEM (Gukdeniz instead of RAM, possible C802 OR Harbah instead of Harpoon etc). All those changes take time to put in place. I think with the 16cell vls alone it explains why that initiation of the project took so long. Beyond this each ship takes time to build train a brand new crew (remeber it appears they will need to raise entirely new crews given these ships are adding to the mumbers of PN rather than replacing one (ie the amazons). All these things take time. Frankly from actually initiating the project to holding the 3rd keel laying now and delivery of the first ship in 2023 thats not bad for a country that is not an industrial power house like china while making significant modifications on what is really the first ship of the line they have ever made. 9 years from starting negotiations to making mods and getting them approved/working to getting paid, construction and delivery for Turkey and Pakistan is actually quite fast. They arent china in their industrial capacity and they arent just building a hull like Romainia did with the Yarmook.
 
Sep 15, 2006
alibaz said:
Dear its not only building. Our boys need to be trained and master onboard systems as well as incorporating new capabilities into existing plans or deriving new plans
Brother Pakistani naval crews have been in Turkey for the last several years receiving training....
Imran Khan said:
janab they have wasted the time already before start construction .

The PN earnestly began talks with STM for the Ada corvette in 2016
In November 2017, Pakistan’s MoDP outlined that negotiations were “completed”
sign contract July 2018
keel laying ceremony of the first MILGEM June 2020
Legal and contracts stuff always takes long, but look at your own timeline brother. First Milgem June 2020 now it's the third. That's fast!
 
aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
ok lets do a timeline

MILGEM
1st unit steel cut Istanbul shipyard 09/2019
keel laid 06/2020

2nd unit steel cut at KSEW 06/2020
keel should be laid around 03/2021

this Twitter account is saying the 3td keel will be laid tomorrow

I think what he probably means is steel cut tomorrow ? as keel is the first block drop into dry dock

which also indicates that Karachi is started its 2nd before Istanbul shipyard starts its 2nd

now if Istanbul starts its 2nd also in 2020 it would mean we have 4 warships under construction in 2 shipyards simultaneously
 
