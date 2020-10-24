Imran Khan said: janab they have wasted the time already before start construction .



The PN earnestly began talks with STM for the Ada corvette in 2016

In November 2017, Pakistan’s MoDP outlined that negotiations were “completed”

sign contract July 2018

keel laying ceremony of the first MILGEM June 2020





since last 5 years we are hearing it



The construction of the first ship will take 54 months and she is expected to be launched in 2021 and delivered to Pakistan Navy in 2023. The remaining ships will follow her in 6-month intervals. The last ship will be handed over in 2025. Click to expand...

Well its not like you can magically wave your hand and have a brand new ship. Contracts and design details need working and money needs to be available to actually get the deal done. Remember that the Milgem that Pakistan will be getting is an altered design in that it incorporates a 16 cell VLS and may have different weaponry than the standard MILGEM (Gukdeniz instead of RAM, possible C802 OR Harbah instead of Harpoon etc). All those changes take time to put in place. I think with the 16cell vls alone it explains why that initiation of the project took so long. Beyond this each ship takes time to build train a brand new crew (remeber it appears they will need to raise entirely new crews given these ships are adding to the mumbers of PN rather than replacing one (ie the amazons). All these things take time. Frankly from actually initiating the project to holding the 3rd keel laying now and delivery of the first ship in 2023 thats not bad for a country that is not an industrial power house like china while making significant modifications on what is really the first ship of the line they have ever made. 9 years from starting negotiations to making mods and getting them approved/working to getting paid, construction and delivery for Turkey and Pakistan is actually quite fast. They arent china in their industrial capacity and they arent just building a hull like Romainia did with the Yarmook.