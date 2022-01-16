Kazakistan: A Fine Display of the Turk Devlet Akl

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Traitors aren’t tried, they are terminated – a Turkic understanding of governance
A Turkish video presentation has put some points to ponder:
- Kazakistan has deep crypto anti-state elements from FETO, KGB etc.
- A game was set via increasing gas prices to let them expose themselves, so that they can be eliminated. A true Turk would never betray his/her state no matter what.
- At the behest of their masters they fell to the trap.
- 12K have been arrested, and 150K+ are ousted and citizenship being cancelled.
- Kazakistan initially invited the Russian troops to allay the fears from the traitors. Now, the Russian troops are leaving.
- Now, Turkey has publicly stated to be ready to provide all out assistance.
- The Turan Union has progressed one more step toward the realization.
- The Turkic Deep State, slowly showing itself after a pause of 100 years, is almost impossible to fully decipher. And, it's almost impossible to fully project their actions.
My note: for a reason Pak names her major attack platforms after the Turkic warriors. And, Pak maintains a Deep State supported by the Deep Nation, Deep Intelligence, Deep Ops, Deep Finances, Deep International Connections, Deep Armaments, Deep Economy etc.