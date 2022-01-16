Kazakistan: A Fine Display of the Turk Devlet Akl

Kazakistan has deep crypto anti-state elements from FETO, KGB etc.

A game was set via increasing gas prices to let them expose themselves, so that they can be eliminated. A true Turk would never betray his/her state no matter what.

At the behest of their masters they fell to the trap.

12K have been arrested, and 150K+ are ousted and citizenship being cancelled.

Kazakistan initially invited the Russian troops to allay the fears from the traitors. Now, the Russian troops are leaving.

Now, Turkey has publicly stated to be ready to provide all out assistance.

The Turan Union has progressed one more step toward the realization.

The Turkic Deep State, slowly showing itself after a pause of 100 years, is almost impossible to fully decipher. And, it's almost impossible to fully project their actions.

A Turkish video presentation has put some points to ponder:My note: for a reason Pak names her major attack platforms after the Turkic warriors. And, Pak maintains a Deep State supported by the Deep Nation, Deep Intelligence, Deep Ops, Deep Finances, Deep International Connections, Deep Armaments, Deep Economy etc.