Kazakhstan - Turkiye strategic rapprochement

Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Kazakhstan Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, announced that they invited the Turkish Aerospace Industry to take a leading role in the creation of an aviation industrial park in the city of Nur-Sultan, where Kazakhstan Aviation Industry will be an anchor institution.

The parties also discussed the development of industrial cooperation and military-technical cooperation, the assembly of ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles, the construction of military camp facilities in the Karaganda region and a new state of art shipyard in the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakh side added that they will provide comprehensive support to investors from Turkiye and also said that: "Kazakhstan attaches special importance to Turkish investors and is ready to provide comprehensive support. It emphasizes the importance and priority of joint projects".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555279929784373252

Comprehensive bilateral agreements have been signed between the two countries in the fields of transportation, defense industry, military intelligence, information technologies, energy, banking, culture, agriculture, transportation, trade, customs, environment, education, youth and communication.

The most important ongoing cooperation on the basis of the end-system in aviation is related to ANKA. With the memorandum of understanding signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries and Kazakhstan Engineering Company, ANKA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is producing jointly in Kazakhstan. In addition to joint production, cooperation, made on technology transfer issues including maintenance and repair processes. Over time, the largest user of ANKA is expected to be Kazakhstan.

A photo of the completed pilot trainings regarding ANKA systems, which was delivered to the Kazakhstan air force through ready import in the first place, was shared with the press before.

Kazakistan-ANKA-IHA-780x470.jpg


Kazakhstan continues/pronounces a plan to build a comprehensive UAV industry, build brand new navy, and restructure and modernize many land systems. In this sense, the most important partner and solution provider of Kazakhstan is Turkiye.
 

