Kazakhstan to export up to 5 Bcm/year of natural gas to China as of 2017

"The sides discussed the possibility of natural gas supplies from Kazakhstan to China in 2017-2018, and agreed to sign the sales and purchase agreement on Kazakh gas exports in the volume of up to 5 Bcm [per year]," KazTransGaz said.​

"The diversification of transit and export routes of Kazakh gas, as well as increasing export volumes of blue fuel are important strategic tasks that were set by the head of state," Kairat Shripbayev, chairman of KazTransGaz's board of directors, said in the statement.​

"Supplies of Kazakh gas to China will help bilateral mutually beneficial relations, as well as joint promotion of cooperation relations as part of the 'One belt, one road' initiative, aimed at creating infrastructure and firming trade and transport ties between Eurasian countries," the company said.​