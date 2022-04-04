Kazakhstan thwarts assassination attempt on President Tokayev

“On March 25, 2022, the NSC counterintelligence service detained a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan named "a", a foreign intelligence agent who planned to assassinate the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a number of high-ranking civil servants in Nur-Sultan.,” the NSC said.​

“During the search, a sniper rifle with a silencer of foreign production, drugs, and a large amount of money were seized. The weapon was brought to Kazakhstan in parts in a professionally disguised form,” it added. (ILKHA)​

