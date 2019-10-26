Kazakhstan protests

President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev: "There will be a harsh intervention tonight, I'm sure the people of Kazakhstan will support me"Currently, a part of the population of Kazakhstan is of Russian origin, moreover, about half of the population speaks Russian very well, so Russian Kazakh cooperation will always exist. Two countries have an intricate cultural relationship. However, let me give you a more interesting anecdote: the current government removing the russian cyrillic alphabet, And also russian is being abolished in education. In other words, while the current government in Kazakhstan is currently trying to bring Turkish-Kazakh culture to the fore, it is really remarkable that the protesters included Russia in their demands. I smell Soros.I am sure that the vast majority of protesters do not have such an agenda, but such cliques are capable of instrumentalizing mass events by poisoning them.