Kazakhstan protests

Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
Kazakhstan government resigns following fuel price protests
City mayor's office torched, hundreds detained amid Kazakhstan unrest
Russia warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan, urges dialogue
The demonstrations, which started on the grounds of fuel price hikes, quickly got out of control and spread throughout the country and turned into an uprising against the government.
Protesters' Demands
1. Immediate release of all political prisoners
2. President and government resignation
3. Political reforms
4. Establishment of a Provisional Government composed of respected bureaucrats and civilians.
5. Withdrawal from all alliances with Russia
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a two-week state of emergency in the Central Asian nation's biggest city Almaty and in the western Mangistau province where protests turned violent, his office said early on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan government resigns following fuel price protests | DW | 05.01.2022
The announcement came hours after the government declared a two-week state of emergency following protests over surging fuel prices. Protesters had earlier demanded the government resign.
City mayor's office torched, hundreds detained amid Kazakhstan unrest
The mayor's office in Almaty was reportedly set ablaze while more than 200 people were detained as violent protests swept through the country following a gas price hike.
Russia warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan, urges dialogue
Kazakhstan has not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, Kremlin says.
