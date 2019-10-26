What's new

Kazakhstan protests

Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a two-week state of emergency in the Central Asian nation's biggest city Almaty and in the western Mangistau province where protests turned violent, his office said early on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan government resigns following fuel price protests
Kazakhstan government resigns following fuel price protests | DW | 05.01.2022

The announcement came hours after the government declared a two-week state of emergency following protests over surging fuel prices. Protesters had earlier demanded the government resign.
City mayor's office torched, hundreds detained amid Kazakhstan unrest
City mayor's office torched, hundreds detained amid Kazakhstan unrest

The mayor's office in Almaty was reportedly set ablaze while more than 200 people were detained as violent protests swept through the country following a gas price hike.
Russia warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan, urges dialogue
Russia warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan, urges dialogue

Kazakhstan has not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, Kremlin says.
The demonstrations, which started on the grounds of fuel price hikes, quickly got out of control and spread throughout the country and turned into an uprising against the government.


Protesters' Demands
1. Immediate release of all political prisoners
2. President and government resignation
3. Political reforms
4. Establishment of a Provisional Government composed of respected bureaucrats and civilians.
5. Withdrawal from all alliances with Russia
 
President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev: "There will be a harsh intervention tonight, I'm sure the people of Kazakhstan will support me"

Well this explains everything
Currently, a part of the population of Kazakhstan is of Russian origin, moreover, about half of the population speaks Russian very well, so Russian Kazakh cooperation will always exist. Two countries have an intricate cultural relationship. However, let me give you a more interesting anecdote: the current government removing the russian cyrillic alphabet, And also russian is being abolished in education. In other words, while the current government in Kazakhstan is currently trying to bring Turkish-Kazakh culture to the fore, it is really remarkable that the protesters included Russia in their demands. I smell Soros.

I am sure that the vast majority of protesters do not have such an agenda, but such cliques are capable of instrumentalizing mass events by poisoning them.
 
