Kazakhstan Prioritizes Strategic Partnership with China

BY SANIYA SAKENOVA in INTERNATIONAL on 28 APRIL 2023

ASTANA – The strategic partnership with China remains one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said during talks with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang during the fourth Central Asia – China foreign ministers’ meeting on April 27 in Xi’an.

b8b4370c31ff9d8fce4271b584869232_1280x720.jpg

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Photo credit: gov.kz.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Nurtleu and Qin discussed the current state and prospects for Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, exchanging views on topical issues on the international agenda.

Nurtleu highlighted the need for joint efforts to implement the agreements reached at the highest level to expand multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and investment.

Focusing on the upcoming first Central Asia-China summit in May, the meeting also covered the prospects for cooperation on improving interconnectivity in the transport and logistics infrastructure, developing e-commerce, and creating new mechanisms for interaction between the relevant bodies of the participating countries.

Established in 2020, the Central Asia-China foreign ministers’ meeting aims to strengthen multifaceted interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Nurtleu also met with Zhao Yide, Party Secretary of Shaanxi province, one of China’s leading transport and logistics hubs, to discuss efficient cargo transportation along the China-Europe-China transcontinental route and the establishment of interregional cooperation.

The parties welcomed the launch of direct flights between Xi’an and Astana, which will positively impact the exchanges between citizens and business representatives of both countries.


