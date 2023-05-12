Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shows off his Chinese in a TV interview in China​

beijingwalker
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shows off his Chinese in a TV interview in ChinaKazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spent 8 years of his life in Beijing, China, first as a student, then an embassy staffer in Soviet Union embassy in Beijing. He graduated from Beijing language and culture university.
Host: What local Beijing food do you miss the most?
Kazakhstan President: Twice cooked pork, Beijing roast duck and Dandan noodles.., do you know Dandan noodles? very spicy, I love it.
Host: What Chinese literature and poems do you like?
Kazakhstan President: When I studied in China, I read some works of Lu xun and I like them.
Host: Here is a gift for you, a table tennis bat signed by a world champion.
Kazakhstan President: Thank you, which champion?
Host: Ma lin
Kazakhstan President: oh, Ma lin
Host: Do you know him?
Kazakhstan President: Of course I know him.