Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shows off his Chinese in a TV interview in China​

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spent 8 years of his life in Beijing, China, first as a student, then an embassy staffer in Soviet Union embassy in Beijing. He graduated from Beijing language and culture university.Host: What local Beijing food do you miss the most?Kazakhstan President: Twice cooked pork, Beijing roast duck and Dandan noodles.., do you know Dandan noodles? very spicy, I love it.Host: What Chinese literature and poems do you like?Kazakhstan President: When I studied in China, I read some works of Lu xun and I like them.Host: Here is a gift for you, a table tennis bat signed by a world champion.Kazakhstan President: Thank you, which champion?Host: Ma linKazakhstan President: oh, Ma linHost: Do you know him?Kazakhstan President: Of course I know him.