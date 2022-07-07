Kazakhstan: Oil shipments priority will given to Trans-Caspian Corridor

Kazakhstan President Kasım Cömert Tokayev has instructed to prioritize the Trans-Caspian Corridor for oil shipments.According to the statement made by the Presidency of Kazakhstan, Tokayev held a meeting with government officials and national company executives on the development of the country's transit and transportation potential.Tokayev drew attention to the special role of the transport and logistics sector in the country's economy.However, pointing out that the logistics chains with traditional transportation have been broken due to the current geopolitical situation and sanctions in the region, Tokayev noted that some measures should be taken to ensure the safe and uninterrupted export of domestic products.Emphasizing the importance of diversifying routes, especially for oil shipments, Tokayev said, "The priority direction is the Trans-Caspian Corridor. I instruct KazMunayGaz (Kazakhstan's National Oil Company) to implement it."In addition to this, Tokayev stated that alternative railway routes should be created and said that it is time to transform the Kazakhstan Railways Company into a national transport and logistics company.Tokayev said that since Kazakhstan is not a maritime country, it has not fully evaluated its maritime transport possibilities."Times have changed now. I entrust the government with the strategic task of transforming our ports in the Caspian Sea into one of the leading centers in the region."Caspian Pipeline ConsortiumIt was announced yesterday that Russia's Novorossiysk District Court suspended the activities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium for 30 days on the grounds of environmental violations.Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alihan Ismailov also held an emergency meeting with government officials after the decision to suspend the activities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium by Russia for 30 days.At the meeting, necessary measures were discussed in order to minimize the damage that the restriction on the export of Kazakh oil would cause on the state budget.The Caspian Pipeline Consortium also announced that they had applied to the court to postpone the decision on the grounds that the abrupt cessation of its activities could have irreversible consequences for production.Kazakh oil accounts for 80 percent of the volume pumped through the pipeline.The Caspian Pipeline Consortium's shareholders include Russia with 24 percent, Kazakhstan with 31 percent, Chevron Caspian with 20.75 percent, Lukargo with 15 percent, Mobil Caspian Pipeline with 12.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures with 7.5 percent. Limited, Overseas Holding Limited with 7.5 percent, Eni with 2 percent, Oryx Caspian Pipeline with 1.75%.